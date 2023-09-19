FOOTBALL fans hailed CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage as presenter Kate Abdo returned to viewers’ screens on Tuesday night.

English broadcaster Abdo, 42, has established herself as one of the most accomplished sports broadcasters.

She is best known for hosting American channel CBS’ coverage of the Champions League – where she is joined by ex-players Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

The show has received widespread praise for its hilariously relaxed, jovial atmosphere.

And as the 2023/24 edition of Europe’s elite competition kicked off on Tuesday evening, the four CBS regulars were present in the studio.

Abdo introduced Henry as a Champions League winner with Barcelona, before offering the same courtesy for Liverpool hero Carragher.

She then turned to Richards, who she often jokingly rips into, adding: “The one and only Big Meeks, Micah Richards, also in the house.

“Good to be back as a team.”

To which Richards responded: “I’m so happy to be back. Ecstatic would be word I would use.”

And fans of presenter Abdo were quick to voice their own delight at seeing the broadcaster back on their screens.

One said: “I watch UCL football for Kate Abdo.”

Another added: “Kate Abdo twice a week, this is what life is about.”

While a third replied: “I have been waiting too long to see Kate Abdo again.”

