The sparkle is back at Windsor Castle.

During an official appearance in Windsor, England, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a tiara for the first time since 2023.

The 43-year-old was photographed on July 8 arriving at a state banquet at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince William, by her side. For her appearance, the royal wore the classic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, one of her more frequently worn tiaras, along with a dark red Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown (Burton was also the designer behind the princess’ iconic wedding dress).

The renowned piece of jewelry is identifiable by its multiple drop-shaped pearls.

The banquet was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, who marked France’s first state visit to the U.K. since Brexit. During his visit, President Macron is also expected to address parliament and visit Imperial College London.

The banquet, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, is Kate’s first tiara moment since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

Before her latest appearance, Kate wore a tiara at Buckingham Palace in December 2023, according to People.com. For the occasion, she wore the Lover’s Knot. That same month marked her last public appearance before being diagnosed with cancer.

Significance of the Lover’s Knot Tiara

Though closely associated with Kate, who has made the Lover’s Knot Tiara one of the most recognizable pieces of jewelry to be worn by the British royal family, the tiara goes further back in history. According to previous TODAY.com reporting, the diadem was commissioned by Queen Mary around 1914 and was frequently worn by Princess Diana. The tiara was gifted to Diana for her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Diana is said to have often complained about the weight of the tiara, attributing headaches to the weight of the piece.