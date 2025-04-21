Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the news again, but this time apparently for a deliberate snub. The royal couple decided not to go to the Royal Family’s traditional Easter church service and instead remained at home with the children.

Their decision to skip this year’s royal Easter service in favor of a quiet holiday at Anmer Hall with their children has sparked tensions within the Palace walls.

Why did Prince William and Kate Middleton skip Easter again?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who recently returned from a skiing vacation in France, spent Easter at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. While some refer to it as quality family time, others in royal circles see it as a departure from tradition and possibly a direct message. According to a report by Marie Claire, not everyone is happy with Kate and William’s decision.

Is the Palace taking this seriously?

“This is a big deal,” in reference to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ decision to keep their family at home, as per a report by Us Weekly.

The family attending this together is a royal custom, the report stated. William’s decision to skip this year has drawn a lot of criticism at the palace, but everyone understood the family’s decision to skip last year when Kate was ill. It seems like a calculated action, possibly even a slight, as quoted in a report by Marie Claire.

The Mirror was informed by a former insider that Kate and William would “enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter.” Before the kids return to school, they are opting to spend time together as a family, the insider clarified.

In 2024, Kate, William, and their kids also skipped the Royal Family’s Easter church service. Princess Kate had just announced her cancer diagnosis at the time, and she had stepped away from her official responsibilities while undergoing treatment.

According to recent reports, Kate and William may face legal action after being photographed by paparazzi while on vacation in Courchevel, France.

Could legal action be coming over paparazzi pictures?

Despite staying in a private chalet, the Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed by paparazzi on their balcony and on the slopes. The couple may file a lawsuit for the invasion of privacy, according to The Telegraph.

FAQs

Why didn’t William and Kate go to the royal Easter service?

They chose to stay at Anmer Hall with their children for some private family time before returning to school.

Why are people claiming it is a snub?

Some Palace insiders see their absence as a break with tradition and possibly a deliberate move, given that they also skipped 2024.

