Why we love this deal

Great sandals are a must for summer getaways. If you want to pack a versatile pair to match your favorite dress and show off your fresh pedicure, Kate Spade Outlet has an incredible deal you do not want to miss.

The $99 Kendall Jelly T-Strap Sandals are now just $45, which is a 55% discount that saves you $54 on trendy designer shoes meant for more than just pool days. For unmatched comfort that gives you a polished look, you won’t find a better deal than this one.

Kendall Jelly T-Strap Sandals, $45 (was $99) at Kate Spade Outlet

Why do shoppers love it?

Jelly sandals, made from flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC), are having a major moment (again) for their playful, durable design. This pair takes the old-school trend to a sophisticated level with a T-strap design and a sleek, metal Kate Spade logo accent front and center, available in black or Parchment.

Perfect for picnics, brunches, or traveling, they effortlessly pair with everything from dresses to jeans and look “beautiful” dressed up or down. One reviewer says these sandals “fit perfectly,” noting they “go great with many outfits” and that they have “gotten many compliments” while wearing them.

Shoppers are super pleased with the look and feel of these sandals. Reviewers say they do “run on the more narrow side,” so if you’re between sizes, you may want to consider sizing up.

What shoppers should know

Sizes available: Women’s 6-10.

Women’s 6-10. Colors: Black or Parchment.

Black or Parchment. Do they fit true-to-size? These sandals run slightly small, so consider sizing up if between sizes.

They’re water-resistant, so you can wear them at the beach or pool without worrying about splashes ruining them.

What shoppers are saying

“So beautiful, great fit!”

“I love these sandals! So much so, I purchased another pair in white.”

“Love, love, love these!”

Reviewers call them a “great summer shoe” because of their versatility and comfort. “They are so cute and comfy,” one shopper raved, while another called them “very comfortable.” Several also say these sandals make a fantastic gift. “This was a gift for a friend, and she loved it,” one shopper shared.

At just $45, the Kendall Jelly T-Strap Sandals are a budget-friendly way to rock a trendy, comfortable style all summer and beyond. Catch them on sale now at Kate Spade Outlet before they’re gone!

