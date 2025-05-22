



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re shopping around for gift ideas, Kate Spade Outlet is holding a Memorial Day Long Weekend Sale full of elegant jewelry, handbags, shoes, wallets, and other accessories. At the moment, you can get the $199 Schuyler Medium Bifold Wallet for just $49 — a savings of 75%.

Schuyler KG676 Medium Bifold Wallet, $49 (was $199) at Kate Spade Outlet

Measuring just 5.6 by 3.6 by 1.2 inches, this is a fairly small wallet meant to keep your most precious items secure, especially if you’re carrying your things in a larger bag or purse. It’s perfect for cash bills, debit and credit cards, concert tickets, parking passes, hotel keys, important receipts, and other important items.

The wallet is made of tasteful Saffiano leather and features the Kate Spade logo embossed in a gold-colored foil. It features an L-zip coin compartment, nine credit-card slots, two interior slip pockets, a window for your photo ID card, a dedicated slot for cash, and a snapping closure. It’s available in black, Light Fawn (brown), Butter, and a “Tide Pool Multi” blue floral style.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘lightweight’ $100 portable charger for just $15, and shoppers say it’s ‘so convenient’

“I love the quality of the wallet,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s a nice size, and I highly recommend it.” Other shoppers praised the size, the fashion-friendly colors, and the flexible PVC leather, which makes the wallet easy to access and navigate when you’re on the go and in a hurry.

Whether you’re shopping for a gift or buying a lovely new Schuyler Bifold Wallet for yourself, save 75% when you shop The Long Weekend Sale at Kate Spade Outlet. While you’re there, check out their selection of discounted earrings, heels, trench coats, sweaters, handbags, and more.