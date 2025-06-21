



Packing for a quick weekend getaway or navigating a busy airport with a clunky suitcase can be frustrating. When you’re gearing up for a short trip, you want a bag that can keep your essentials organized without too much bulk or sacrificing style. If you need to upgrade your old duffle with a versatile travel bag, Kate Spade fans love this “chic” travel bag that’s on sale for 70% off right now, just in time for summer vacation season.

The Chelsea Nylon Large Weekender Bag is only $115 at Kate Spade Outlet, which is a massive discount off the usual $399 price tag. Run, don’t walk, if you want to snag this designer bag for a fraction of the typical cost before it sells out.

Chelsea Nylon Large Weekender Bag, $115 (was $399) at Kate Spade Outlet

One of the things shoppers love most about this particular bag is its versatility. It’s got a sleeve on the back that you can slide on top of a rolling suitcase handle to keep it in place if you’re using it as a carry-on. It also features a 22-inch adjustable shoulder strap and an 8.6-inch handle drop.

Made from 100% recycled nylon, this sleek bag measures 17.7 inches wide at the top with a 16.1-inch base. It’s 11 inches high and 8.6 inches wide, lightweight, soft-sided, and roomy enough to stash everything you need for a few days away from home. The black exterior is stylish with smooth PVC trim and metal accents for a polished look.

The exterior back zip pocket keeps passports or phones handy, but secure, while interior slip pockets, a zip pocket, and credit card slots keep you super organized. Whether you’re heading to the beach to squeeze in a short vacation or going on a work trip, this bag has a spot for your toiletries, clothes, and any other essentials you need.

One reviewer raved, “Love, love my weekender! It makes traveling easier and chic.” Another said, “It’s super functional and the perfect size for weekend getaways.”

Put simply, this bag’s blend of fashion and functionality is great for so many adventures. Now only $115, down from $399 for a limited time, the Chelsea Nylon Large Weekender Bag at Kate Spade Outlet is a steal for anyone ready to travel in effortless style.