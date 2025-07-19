



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone needs a well-rounded bag collection to wear for every occasion. Sometimes you need a bigger tote bag for travel or for work, while other days might call for a versatile crossbody. However, if you want something that’s on the smaller side, fits all the essentials, and can be worn with almost anything, Kate Spade Outlet has the perfect find.

The Madison Saffiano Leather Small Flap Shoulder Bag is on sale for as little as $99, which is up to 70% off its original price of $329. From its compact design to its striking colorways, it’s one accessory you’re going to want to add to your wishlist.

Madison Saffiano Leather Small Flap Shoulder Bag, From $99 (was $329) at Kate Spade Outlet

This small Saffiano leather shoulder bag features a zip pocket and magnetic closure that can house all of your essentials. You can toss your phone, wallet, keys, and other small items in there to have on hand, whether you’re out to get groceries or on a night on the town. The shoulder bag has stunning gold accents that complement the range of colors it’s available in. You can get the bag in classic hues, like black and white, or more playful colors, such as sage, light blue, periwinkle, pink, lime green, and more.

Shoppers say they “love” the shoulder bag, adding that it’s a “high-quality,” “cute everyday bag.”

“Absolutely love this bag! It’s incredibly versatile and effortlessly stylish. The size is perfect for carrying all my daily essentials without feeling bulky. I especially appreciate the convenient outer pocket — it fits my phone perfectly, making it easy to grab on the go,” one shopper said. “I find myself reaching for this bag all the time. The color is so chic and goes with everything in my wardrobe. Without a doubt, this has become one of my favorite Kate Spade bags!

For as little as $99, the Madison Saffiano Leather Small Flap Shoulder Bag (AKA the “perfect” bag) can be yours. But shop fast, as it might sell out sooner than you think.