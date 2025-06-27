



If you think the perfect bag doesn’t exist, we’re here to help you reconsider. The Lena Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag at Kate Spade Outlet is not only beautiful, but also functional with all the compartments you could possibly need in an everyday bag. Originally $449, a 70% discount brings the price down to just $135. But that’s not all! With an extra 20% off that’s conveniently auto-applied to your cart, you can score this must-have accessory for only $108.

Lena Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag, $108 (was $449) at Kate Spade Outlet

This shoulder bag measures 13.2 inches long, 5.2 inches wide, and 11.12 inches tall. Shoppers say it’s “spacious” and the “perfect size for everyday use.” It has three compartments that fit all of your necessities, including two open pockets on each side and a middle zip compartment. Made of pebbled leather, it’s sleek and stylish. It’s available in black and sky blue, which reviewers highlighted as “stunning” and “perfect for spring and summer.”

Shoppers can’t get enough of the Lena shoulder bag, as it offers style, organization, and durability that feels like it “will last for years.”

One shopper said they love “all the pockets and organization it provides,” and another added that its multiple compartments are a “dream come true.” Reviewers also said it’s the “best purse” and they’ve “worn it every day” since they got it.

The Lena Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag from Kate Spade Outlet is already a winner in our eyes, and even more so now that it’s on sale. But shop it while it’s 76% off, as the double discounts won’t last for long.