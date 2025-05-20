



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Need a new bag to add to your collection this spring and summer? Kate Spade Outlet has one that’s calling our name, and shoppers say it’s “absolutely perfect.”

The Spade Flower Quilted Fabric Medium Tote is on sale at Kate Spade Outlet, and it’s a deal that you certainly don’t want to miss. With a 69% discount, you can get the $349 tote bag for only $109.

Spade Flower Quilted Fabric Medium Tote, $109 (was $349) at Kate Spade Outlet

Lightweight and medium in size with an adorable floral quilted pattern, shoppers say this recycled polyester tote bag is not only a “beautiful spring [and] summer bag” but also “the perfect everyday bag.” It measures 14 inches long, 4.5 inches wide, and 10 inches tall, making it spacious for your everyday necessities. One reviewer said it “can fit a lot of things,” including their “tablet, [headphones], phone, and wallet.” It also features an interior pocket and back slip pockets for extra organization.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘dainty’ $165 white gold Swarovski crystal necklace for $20, and it’s ‘absolutely beautiful’

According to shoppers, this is “stylish” and “the best.” One even said it’s the “cutest and most stylish” bag they’ve ever purchased with “top-tier” quality.

Many note how the tote is the “perfect size,” and can “fit a lot without it being crammed.” They also add that it’s “lightweight” and “perfect” for everyday use.

For only $109, the Spade Flower Quilted Fabric Medium Tote at Kate Spade Outlet is a must-have this spring and summer.