Why we love this deal

A spacious purse that has room to carry what you need without weighing you down is a wardrobe staple. To keep your essentials organized and add a chic touch to your outfit, Kate Spade has an outstanding selection of handbags, but one standout crossbody bag is on sale for a limited time at a price you have to see to believe.

The $329 Lena Swingpack Large Crossbody is now just $89, which is a fantastic 73% discount that saves you a whopping $240. Shoppers say this “stunning” purse is “a timeless accessory,” and now it can be yours for less than $100.

Lena Swingpack Large Crossbody, $89 (was $329)

Why do shoppers love it?

This lovely crossbody bag is made of soft pebbled leather in a gorgeous sky blue hue. Perfect for everyday use, it has plenty of space and is easy to carry by the 22-inch-long shoulder strap.

“It’s big enough to fit anything and everything I need while still being slim and perfectly elegant,” one shopper said. The zip-top closure keeps everything inside the bag secure, and there’s a handy front zip pocket for easy access to your phone or lipstick, as well as an interior back zip pocket for valuables.

Great for travel, one shopper said that it “lays flat in luggage,” so you can pack it to take on a trip, even if you don’t want to carry it through the airport.

What shoppers should know

Dimensions: This bag measures 10.6 inches long, 9.6 inches high, and 2.8 inches wide.

This bag measures 10.6 inches long, 9.6 inches high, and 2.8 inches wide. Material: Made of pebbled leather.

Made of pebbled leather. Color: Crisp Sky.

Crisp Sky. How long are the straps?: This bag has a 22-inch-long shoulder drop strap.

This bag has a 22-inch-long shoulder drop strap. Are there other colors available?: Yes, this bag is available in black, Meringe, and Pomegranate at similarly discounted prices.

One shopper says it’s “the perfect summer bag,” but the light blue color could easily transition into fall for a pop of brightness and would look fantastic with a spring wardrobe as well. Another reviewer called the color “subtle, but also classy.”

What shoppers are saying

“This purse is the perfect size. Love the feature of the outside zipper.”

“The leather is soft, and it has a lot of compartment space.”

“The perfect mix of simplicity and elegance.”

“It’s such an easy everyday bag, and I love the beautiful blue color so much,” one shopper raved. Another shared, “I have gotten more compliments on this bag than ever before,” saying using this bag is “such a breath of fresh air!”

At just $89, this designer handbag deal is too good to last long.

