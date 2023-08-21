



There was a surprise addition to the Camp Bestival line-up over the weekend, when a certain Oscar winner put in an appearance.

Camp Bestival – billed as the UK’s favourite family festival – took place in Shropshire between Thursday and Sunday, where none other than Kate Winslet gave an impromptu performance on-stage.

Sadly, no, it had nothing to do with her short-lived music career (justice for What If, we say!), as she was instead a surprise guest on the CBeebies Bedtime Story tent.

After being introduced by CBeebies’ own George Webster and Gyasi Sheppy, Kate delighted the crowd with a reading of Robert McCloskey’s Blueberries For Sal.

Per the Evening Standard, the story – originally published in 1940s – has been a life-long favourite of Kate’s, and has read it to her own children.

She told the PA news agency: “I’ve been to many countries but my favourite country is England and my favourite festival is Camp Bestival.”

In December 2022, Kate became the latest A-lister to take part in CBeebies’ Bedtime Story programme, where she read Grumpycorn by Sara McIntyre.

Other acts on the Camp Bestival Shropshire line-up included Melanie C, Ella Henderson and headliners Primal Scream, as well as Drag Race UK performer Crystal.





