Katharine McPhee was seen in public for the first time a day before it was revealed the beloved nanny for the singer and husband David Foster died after being run over at a car dealership.

Yadira Calito, 55, was pinned under the SUV and dragged for 20 feet in a horrific accident at a Toyota dealership in Los Angeles last week, according to TMZ.

Pictures obtained by DailyMail.com show McPhee in Brentwood on Monday in a white top, black shorts and a baseball cap. She eventually exited in a black car.

The entertainer canceled the final two shows of her concert tour with Foster in Jakarta upon hearing the news.

Police confirmed an 84-year-old woman crashed her Toyota RAV4 into the customer reception area on Aug. 10.

Katharine McPhee was seen in public for the first time after a woman who worked as a nanny for the singer and husband David Foster died after being run over at a car dealership

Yadira Calito was pinned under the SUV and dragged for 20 feet in the horrific accident at a Toyota dealership in Los Angeles last week, according to TMZ

Police say that an 84-year-old woman crashed her Toyota RAV4 into the customer reception area on Wednesday morning

The nanny was last seen in public with the actress and her young son on January 11, during an outing in Los Angeles

The elderly driver had reportedly been taking in her car for a service when she hit the gas instead of the brakes, causing the vehicle to collide with Calito.

She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and later pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV has not been arrested.

Witnesses saw the nanny being dragged for 20 feet before she was eventually freed from under the car.

An off-duty nurse rushed to her aid and began CPR before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Two men, 23 and 35, who were working at the dealership at the time were also injured but are expected to make a full recovery.

Horrific images show the white car smashing through the glass and into the customer area.

Calito was last pictured with the couple and their young son on January 11 in Los Angeles.

The singer, 39, who had been busy performing in Asia with her 16-time Grammy Award-winning partner David Foster, 73, shared the devastating news in a statement posted to her Instagram.

Just a week ago, McPhee broke the devastating news and said in a statement that she would be skipping the performances after the ‘horrible tragedy in the family.’

McPhee was spotted in Brentwood on Monday getting into a car and leaving the area

She wore a white top, black shorts and a baseball cap

McPhee, who has also performed in film and television, was seen getting into a black car and leaving

In a statement McPhee and Foster said they were rushing home from their tour because of a ‘horrible family tragedy’

The actress made a dash back to Los Angeles from Asia after their nanny died unexpectedly last Wednesday

She said in a statement that she would be skipping the final two shows in Asia after the ‘horrible tragedy in the family’

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses for information, urging them to contact the Valley Traffic Division Detectives

Witnesses saw the nanny being dragged for 20 feet before eventually being freed from under the car

It added: ‘Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run.

‘David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.

‘Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to McPhee for a comment on the tragedy, but did not immediately receive a response.

The actress and singer – who welcomed her first child, son Rennie, in 2021 – did not share any further details about the incident.

Foster stayed to perform the final two shows of the tour in Jakarta, with the last being tonight in the Indonesian city.

He will be joined by Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson, and Raisa for the last show.

The crash occurred around 9.10 a.m. at 11041 N. Sepulveda Blvd, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that one person died and two others were injured in the crash.

The couple, who recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, share two-year-old son Rennie; pictured in June 2022, when Rennie was just 15-months-old

Horrific images show the white car smashing through the glass and into the customer area

The crash occurred around 9.10 a.m. at 11041 N. Sepulveda Blvd, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that one person died and two others were injured in the crash

Yadira Calito worked as a nanny for Katherine McPhee and David Foster before being killed in the tragic accident

The driver declined to be taken to hospital, and stayed on scene to answer questions from police.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses for information, urging them to contact the Valley Traffic Division Detectives.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division Detectives with information.

In a statement, they said: ‘All drivers are reminded to drive with due care, free of distractions, and be mindful of potential hazards.

‘Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division, Officer Garcia, at (818) 644-8117 or Detective Otrosina at (818) 644-8033. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

‘Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.’