Opinion

Sources YouTube: Entertainment Tonight, CBS Mornings

It was a rough Christmas for the anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin, as she filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick, a marketing executive 18 years her junior, after nearly four years of marriage. On Sunday, Griffin ran to her fellow radically liberal Hollywood personality Jane Fonda for comfort in the wake of this split.

Headline-Kathy Griffin files for divorce from Randy Bick – just days before celebrating what would have been their four-year wedding anniversary. Ron say’s “No comment”. pic.twitter.com/NcOhYpNPJg — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) December 29, 2023

Griffin Leans On Fonda

Griffin, 63, took to social media on Sunday to post a photo of herself posing with Fonda, 86.

“My girlfriends are going to get me through this,” Griffin wrote in the caption. “Last night I had to use the bat phone. Me… ‘Fonda, it’s Griffin. My heart is broken. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep.’”

“Jane… ‘Come on over kid. I’ll make you something. You’ll eat and I’ll listen,’” she added.

Celebrities flocked to the comments section of the post to offer their support to Griffin.

“Oh Kathy,” wrote the former “Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing, another star known for her radically liberal views. “You are loved and supported and you will rise out of this life’s difficult chapter stronger. You are a survivor. I’m so so sorry you’re hurting. I wish I could take it away.”

“You. Will. Get. Through. This.,” wrote the actress Kristin Chenoweth, with the singer Carnie Wilson adding, “I’m so sorry you’re in pain how wonderful to have that support you’ll get through this I promise honey.”

Related: Kathy Griffin Deals With Her ‘Trump-Induced PTSD’ By Meowing Like A Cat, Mooing Like A Cow

Griffin Files For Divorce

Griffin cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court last month, listing the date of separation as December 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She asked that the court enforce the “premarital agreement” that she and Bick signed before they married in the early hours of New Year’s Day back in 2020, and that the court’s ability to award spousal support to both parties be terminated.

Griffin had previously gushed over her wedding, which was officiated by Fonda’s “Grace & Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin.

“The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes,” Griffin said at the time. “We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing.”

Griffin was previously married to the actor Matt Moline from 2001 until they divorced in 2006. She began dating Bick in 2011, but it took years for them to decide to tie the knot.

“Well, you know I didn’t think it would last [because] he’s 18 years younger than I am!” Griffin told People Magazine in 2016 of her relationship with Bick. “We’ve been together five years now, and we have a great time, and he’s very sweet and very mellow. He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy. He’s not like a Hollywood guy.”

Miserable Trump-hater Kathy Griffin filed for divorce from her husband after nearly 4 years of marriage. Griffin, 63, is 18 years older than her estranged husband, Randy Bick. pic.twitter.com/YBRJSPdNu0 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) December 30, 2023

Related: Kathy Griffin Runs Back Trump Severed Head Photo After Latest Indictment

Bick Was Griffin’s Manager

In June of 2023, Griffin performed a sold-out show in Las Vegas, Nevada, her first in five years.

“You guys, I’m so f ing grateful to this audience. I still can’t get over it. My first show in five long years!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I don’t have an agent, manager or publicist anymore. My husband is my tour manager and I negotiated the deal myself.”

“No deal for a special or livestream of it, but the show was sold out because real, live people actually showed up!” she added. “After an international political scandal and surviving lung cancer, I finally felt like I was home.”

The “international political scandal” that Griffin is referring to was the infamous photoshoot that she took part in back in 2017 in which she posed with the simulated severed head of the then-President Donald Trump. In the years since then, Griffin has tried to play the victim in this scandal like it’s her job, whining about the backlash that she rightfully received for it seemingly every chance she gets.

In the end, we aren’t surprised that Griffin and Hanoi Jane Fonda are two peas in a pod. Here’s hoping that they keep each other company and leave the rest of us alone for a change!

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #3 on Feedspot’s “100 Best Political Blogs and Websites.”

An Ivy leaguer, proud conservative millennial, history lover, writer, and lifelong New Englander, James specializes in the intersection of culture and politics.