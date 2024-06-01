KATIE Price appears to have upped her security following a frightening acid attack on her beloved pink Range Rover.

The 46-year-old was surrounded by burly security guards as they escorted her out of one of her latest live shows.

6 Katie Price has enlisted a new security team following her car’s scary acid attack Credit: Splash

6 A team of minders could be seen watching Katie as she headed into her vehicle Credit: Splash

Katie is currently touring with her podcast and has been up and down the country over the past month performing for her fans.

When exiting a recent performance in Bristol, Katie’s new minders appeared to be keeping a close eye on the mother-of-five.

They watched and accompanied her as she got into a waiting vehicle after wrapping up yet another performance.

Her guards appeared to scour the car park before ensuring all the gates were closed as Katie made her exit.

The star flashed her midriff as she opted for a tight white crop top and jogging bottoms after her show.

Katie’s latest scary ordeal saw her car involved in an acid attack that finally forced her to leave her Mucky Mansion amid her ongoing double bankruptcy woes.

The Sun had told how the reality TV star had finally begun the process of moving out of the “cursed” property.

Katie broke her silence on Instagram and shocked fans when she wrote: “Due to acid attack on my car at my house I’ve now been advised by authorities not to stay at Mucky Mansion anymore.”

Katie first said she discovered someone had come onto her property in the middle of the night on Sunday and splashed a corrosive substance over her pink Range Rover.

Sharing a video of the damage, with the pink paint bubbling and falling off to reveal the silver metal underneath, Katie launched a rant directed at the thugs who did it.

“Scumbags outside my house on my private property I can’t wait to get out this house in a few months time,” she wrote over the video.

Speaking behind the camera, Katie added “It’s nice to know someone in the night has come to throw acid all over my car. Everywhere, all on my car.

“Thank you, whoever that was.”

The star told fans on Friday she couldn’t wait to leave after years of bad luck and struggles managing it as it fell into disrepair.

6 Her car was covered in acid Credit: Instagram

6 It prompted her to quit the Mucky Mansion for good Credit: Instagram

At a live show of The Katie Price Podcast in London, she told the audience: “No I am still in my mansion! And guess what? I absolutely have hated my mansion.

“I tell you why, nine years of hell I’ve had there. Fly-tipping, it’s haunted… and I am living with it. And whoever buys that house, good luck! I hate it.”

It was revealed that the mum has been told she must leave her home after being declared bankrupt.

She’s since listed a number of the furnishings on Facebook Marketplace in order to flog what she can before she leaves.

Katie was set to leave her home on May 29 after being served an eviction notice, but had been granted a reprieve until June 26 to get out of the country pile.

Katie Price’s missing millions At the peak of her career she had an estimated fortune of £45M, thanks to her lucrative modelling career, book deals, and TV appearances. The cash-strapped mum-of-five was first declared bankrupt in 2019 over unpaid debts of £3.2 million. In a podcast interview earlier this year she blamed her exes who include Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler and lawyers for her money woes. She insisted that funding her exes’ lavish lifestyles with cars, watches, luxury holidays and homes left her finances in tatters. She added: ‘I went through a breakdown, this is how mine started – lawyers and exes, that is my bankruptcy thing. ‘And obviously a bit of HMRC. ‘When I had my breakdown, if anyone has been depressed …. I don’t know if you’ve ever had depression… ‘It starts with depression and you just want to sleep all day and not talk to anyone, the phone would ring and you wouldn’t answer it.’ Katie was declared bankrupt for a second time in March over an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05. The demand for payment was made by HMRC last October. Katie was due to give evidence about her finances at the High Court but failed to turn up – holidaying in Cyprus with her new man JJ Slater instead. Mucky Mansion was a bomb site for years after it was burgled, flooded and swamped by an overflowing septic tank. She finally moved out at the end of May and is renting a four bed mansion in Sussex.

6 Katie had been ordered to leave the property by the end of the month Credit: Splash