KATIE Price has said it’s ‘sad’ that young girls are getting lip fillers, revealing she spent her career ‘looking natural’.

The former page three glamour model spoke open and honestly about cosmetic treatments.

She told the Sunday World: “I think it’s sad that so many young girls now are doing fillers and lips.

“I’m not being a hypocrite because I do it now, but I did my whole career naturally apart from my boobs.”

Pricey was appearing in Dublin for a makeup masterclass with fans.

Katie is no stranger to the treatments, having had multiple boobs jobs.

She’s also been transparent about her facial procedures as well as lip fillers and veneers.

During the masterclass, Katie also showed off her brand new back tattoo.

She showed she really is an angel as she had wings inked on, covering almost all of her back.

While Katie was in Dublin, her Mucky Mansion was being ransacked by bailiffs over outstanding debt.

The mum-of-five owes the large sum to ex-husband Alex Reid after being ordered to pay up four years ago.

Debt collectors were seen pulling up at a garden centre opposite the Horsham home to reclaim the money.

Alex Reid, 48, who was married to Katie, 45, from 2010 to 2012, won his case after Katie allegedly leaked an explicit sex tape and photos of him.

The former MMA star sued his ex-wife for “distributing private information – some of it of a sexual nature” which “violated his right to privacy”.

It came after Katie was accused of playing an explicit video clip of Alex while filming an episode of Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

