Jawan Screening: Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film, ‘Jawan,’ illuminated Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studio last night on Wednesday with the first celebrity screening. The event, on the eve of the film’s theatrical premiere, saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance, including Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Bhushan Kumar.

Celebs At Jawan Screening

Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh’s co-star from the iconic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ made a stylish entrance, donning a black sweatshirt and a brown hat, charming photographers with his signature wave. Katrina Kaif, who shared the screen with SRK in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Zero,’ arrived in her own style, sporting a grey shirt and black eyeglasses, as she graciously posed for the paparazzi.

T-Series president Bhushan Kumar and the man of the hour himself, Shah Rukh Khan, were also present at Jawan Screening. Shah Rukh, however, kept a low profile, with only his car seen at the screening venue.

The guest list at Jawan Screening didn’t end there; Deepika Padukone, who makes a special appearance in the film, graced the occasion, as did SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan. The radiant Gauri Khan was spotted outside the YRF studio, adding to the star’s power at Jawan Screening. The film’s co-actors, including Suniel Grover, Sanya Malhotra, the singing sensation Raja Kumari, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, all joined the exclusive gathering ahead of the film’s release.

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan’s Box Office Roar

‘Jawan’ is making waves even before its release, with first-day revenue in India surpassing the opening-day advance bookings of Shah Rukh’s previous blockbuster, ‘Pathaan.’ The film has already raked in a staggering 51.17 crores globally, selling a whopping 3,91,000 seats through multiplexes alone. A day before the star-studded screening, reports emerged that ‘Jawan’ had sold over 7 lakh tickets in India.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ is an action thriller featuring an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among other talents. Notably, Deepika Padukone makes a memorable cameo appearance. The film’s soundtrack, penned by Anirudh Ravichander, is already creating a buzz among music enthusiasts.

Produced under Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jawan’ is all set to hit the screens on September 7, making it the perfect Janmashtami treat for Bollywood aficionados across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu-speaking audiences.

