When Katy Perry and the all-woman crew of Blue Origin’s next astronaut launch lift off on Monday, they’ll launch in style. Literally.

Lauren Sánchez, the journalist and author who organized the flight (she’s also fiancee of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos), recruited designer Monse to reimagine Blue Origin’s flight suits.

“I think the suits are elegant, but they also bring a little spice to space,” Sánchez told the New York Times. Perry and Sanchez will launch on Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital rocket on Monday (April 14) along with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King, bioastronautics research scientist and activist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Blue Origin’s polyester flights suits are blue with some black highlights around the knees, elbows, shoulders and torso.



The Monse Blue Origin flight suits are sleeker and made of “flame-resistant stretch neoprene,” per the Times. They do away with shoulder pads and black highlights on the arms and legs. They were designed by Monse co-founders Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, who designed her 2024 Met Gala outfit, according to the Times. Blue Origin shared a crew photo in the suits on April 12.

“Simplicity was important, and comfort, and fit,” Garcia told the Times. “But we also wanted something that was a little dangerous, like a motocross outfit. Or a ski suit. Flattering and sexy.”

King reportedly said the suits were “professional and feminine at the same time,” according to the Times.

Blue Origin’s all-female crew will fly from the West Texas Launch Site One at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. You can watch the Blue Origin all-female crew launch on Space.com, courtesy of Blue Origin, at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT).