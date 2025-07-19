Katy Perry nearly fell on top of audience members Friday while performing midair at a concert in San Francisco.

While singing her hit song “Roar” atop of a fake giant butterfly, the prop abruptly fell several feet while above audience members, before catching, according to several videos of the frightening moment posted on X.

Perry, 40, stopped singing briefly, steadied herself and continued the performance, the video shows.

The incident occurred while Perry was performing her “Lifetimes Tour” at the Chase Center. The malfunction occurred towards the last leg of the concert, which Perry finished with no qualms.

Perry appeared to address the incident on her Instagram story on Saturday, posting a screenshot of her face as the prop fell several feet, writing “Good Night San Fran.”

Representatives for the pop star did not immediately return a request for comment.

Perry’s midair malfunction came several weeks after a similar incident happened while performing in Australia.

While riding a flying sphere during the show, the sphere began to tilt, causing Perry to cling onto the wires holding the prop up, video of the incident posted on X shows.

A similar midair malfunction also happened at a Beyoncé concert last month.

While performing at her “Cowboy Carter” tour in Houston last month, Beyoncé briefly paused the live show after a flying-car prop seemingly malfunctioned while she was midair.

“If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me,” Beyoncé later told the crowd.