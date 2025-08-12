Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly clashed with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir late Monday over a meeting the top general had on senior appointments in the military.

Before the IDF announced the appointments, a list of the promoted officers was leaked and published by several media outlets, leading Katz to issue a statement slamming the military chief.

Katz said the meeting held by Zamir was conducted “contrary to the defense minister’s directive and without prior coordination and agreement, in violation of established procedure.”

Katz said he had “no intention of discussing or approving any of the appointments or names” that were leaked.

“The chief of staff will be required to coordinate in advance with the defense minister in order to discuss these or other appointments in the future,” he added.

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition

by email and never miss our top stories By signing up, you agree to the terms

After officially announcing the appointments after midnight, Zamir hit back at Katz with a statement from the IDF saying that the “staffing discussion was scheduled in advance, in accordance with regulations.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz (right) and new IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (left) meet with the IDF General Staff Forum, March 5, 2025. (Ariel Hermoni/ Defense Ministry)

“The chief of staff is the sole authority under regulations for appointing commanders at the rank of colonel and above in the IDF. The chief of staff holds an orderly staffing discussion with the participation of the General Staff forum,” the military said in the statement.

“The chief of staff decides on the appointments, after which the appointment goes to the [defense] minister for approval, who may approve or not approve the appointment,” the IDF added.

Normally, senior appointments, aside from those of top generals, are brought to Katz for approval following internal IDF meetings on the matter.

Katz has publicly clashed with Zamir before. The defense minister also repeatedly publicly clashed with Zamir’s predecessor, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, as well as other senior officers, including former IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari and current Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder.

The list announced by Zamir early Tuesday included 14 officers promoted to brigadier general, four promoted to colonel, as well as eight brigadier generals and two colonels who are moving to new positions at the same rank.

The appointments are conditioned on the approval of Katz, the military said.

Many of the promoted officers were commanders of brigades and divisions that took part in the fighting in the Gaza Strip and on other fronts.

Some of the notable appointments included:

Gaza Division chief Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, who will head the Operations Directorate’s Operations Division;

Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, the commander of the Gaza Division, speaks to reporters in southern Gaza’s Rafah, April 21, 2025. (Emanuel Fabian/Times of Israel)

Chief of staff at the Southern Command — including ahead of the October 7 onslaught — Brig. Gen. Manor Yanai, who will be chief of staff at the Ground Forces;

36th Division chief during the war, Brig. Gen. Moran Omer, who will head the Planning Directorate’s Planning Division;

Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Operational Operations Division, Brig. Gen. Manny Liberty, who will command the 98th Division;

146th Division commander during the war, Brig. Gen. Yeftah Norkin, who will head the 36th Division;

Tzeelim training base head, Brig. Gen. Eliad Moati, who will command the 210th Division;

7th Armored Brigade commander during the war, Col. Elad Tzuri, who will head the 99th Division;

401st Armored Brigade commander during the war, Col. Beni Aharon, who will command the 146th Division;

Col. Beni Aharon speaks to reporters at the entrance to a tunnel leading under UNRWA’s headquarters in Gaza City, February 8, 2024. (Emanuel Fabian/Times of Israel)

Givati Brigade commander during the war, Col. Liron Betito, who will head the Gaza Division;

Bahad 1 officers’ school commander, Col. Eliav Elbaz, who will command the 252nd Division;

Col. Liron Betito, the commander of the Givati Brigade, is seen in the Yabna camp of southern Gaza’s Rafah, June 18, 2024. (Emanuel Fabian/Times of Israel)

Nahal Brigade commander during the war, Col. Yair Zukerman, who will head the Company and Battalion Commanders Course;

Kfir Brigade commander during the war, Col. Yaniv Barot, who will head the Tzeelim training base;

Kfir Brigade commander Col. Yaniv Barot speaks to reporters in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya, November 5, 2024. (Emanuel Fabian/Times of Israel)

188th Armored Brigade commander during the war, Col. Or Vollozinsky, who will head the Armored Corps;

Col. Or Vollozinsky, the commander of the 188th Brigade, speaks to reporters in central Gaza’s Bureij, January 8, 2024. (Emanuel Fabian/Times of Israel)

And Yahalom combat engineering unit commander during the war, Col. Eli David, who will head the Combat Engineering Corps.