Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly clashed with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir late Monday over a meeting the top general had on senior appointments in the military.
Before the IDF announced the appointments, a list of the promoted officers was leaked and published by several media outlets, leading Katz to issue a statement slamming the military chief.
Katz said the meeting held by Zamir was conducted “contrary to the defense minister’s directive and without prior coordination and agreement, in violation of established procedure.”
Katz said he had “no intention of discussing or approving any of the appointments or names” that were leaked.
“The chief of staff will be required to coordinate in advance with the defense minister in order to discuss these or other appointments in the future,” he added.
After officially announcing the appointments after midnight, Zamir hit back at Katz with a statement from the IDF saying that the “staffing discussion was scheduled in advance, in accordance with regulations.”
“The chief of staff is the sole authority under regulations for appointing commanders at the rank of colonel and above in the IDF. The chief of staff holds an orderly staffing discussion with the participation of the General Staff forum,” the military said in the statement.
“The chief of staff decides on the appointments, after which the appointment goes to the [defense] minister for approval, who may approve or not approve the appointment,” the IDF added.
Normally, senior appointments, aside from those of top generals, are brought to Katz for approval following internal IDF meetings on the matter.
Katz has publicly clashed with Zamir before. The defense minister also repeatedly publicly clashed with Zamir’s predecessor, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, as well as other senior officers, including former IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari and current Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder.
The list announced by Zamir early Tuesday included 14 officers promoted to brigadier general, four promoted to colonel, as well as eight brigadier generals and two colonels who are moving to new positions at the same rank.
The appointments are conditioned on the approval of Katz, the military said.
Many of the promoted officers were commanders of brigades and divisions that took part in the fighting in the Gaza Strip and on other fronts.
Some of the notable appointments included:
Gaza Division chief Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, who will head the Operations Directorate’s Operations Division;
Chief of staff at the Southern Command — including ahead of the October 7 onslaught — Brig. Gen. Manor Yanai, who will be chief of staff at the Ground Forces;
36th Division chief during the war, Brig. Gen. Moran Omer, who will head the Planning Directorate’s Planning Division;
Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Operational Operations Division, Brig. Gen. Manny Liberty, who will command the 98th Division;
146th Division commander during the war, Brig. Gen. Yeftah Norkin, who will head the 36th Division;
Tzeelim training base head, Brig. Gen. Eliad Moati, who will command the 210th Division;
7th Armored Brigade commander during the war, Col. Elad Tzuri, who will head the 99th Division;
401st Armored Brigade commander during the war, Col. Beni Aharon, who will command the 146th Division;
Givati Brigade commander during the war, Col. Liron Betito, who will head the Gaza Division;
Bahad 1 officers’ school commander, Col. Eliav Elbaz, who will command the 252nd Division;
Nahal Brigade commander during the war, Col. Yair Zukerman, who will head the Company and Battalion Commanders Course;
Kfir Brigade commander during the war, Col. Yaniv Barot, who will head the Tzeelim training base;
188th Armored Brigade commander during the war, Col. Or Vollozinsky, who will head the Armored Corps;
And Yahalom combat engineering unit commander during the war, Col. Eli David, who will head the Combat Engineering Corps.
