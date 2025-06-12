Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday called on Egypt to block two pro-Palestinian activist convoys planning to head to Egypt’s Rafah border crossing with Gaza.

“I expect the Egyptian authorities to prevent the arrival of jihadist protesters at the Egypt-Israel border and not to allow them to carry out provocations or attempt to enter Gaza,” Katz said in a statement.

Katz added that such actions “would endanger the safety of (Israeli) soldiers and will not be allowed.”

His comments came as hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists on a Gaza-bound convoy arrived in the Libyan capital, driving eastward with the stated aim of breaking Israel’s blockade of the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory.

The Soumoud convoy — meaning steadfastness in Arabic — left Tunis in buses and cars on Monday, hoping to pass through divided Libya and Egypt, which organizers say has yet to provide passage permits, to reach Gaza.

Egypt said on Wednesday that it backs efforts to put “pressure on Israel” to lift its blockade on Gaza, but added that any foreign delegations seeking to visit the border area must receive prior approval through official channels.

Egypt “asserts the importance of putting pressure on Israel to end the blockade on the (Gaza) Strip,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Members of a convoy en route to Gaza wave Palestinian flags from a bus as the group travels toward Egypt’s Rafah Crossing, in Zawiya, Libya on June 10, 2025. (AP/Yousef Murad)

It added that Egypt “will not consider any requests or respond to any invitations submitted outside the framework defined by the regulatory guidelines and the mechanisms followed in this regard.”

The Sinai Peninsula is a tightly controlled security zone, with access routes frequently punctuated by military and police checkpoints.

Detentions

After 20 months of war sparked by the Hamas-led October 2023 terror onslaught, Israel is facing mounting international pressure to allow more aid into Gaza to alleviate widespread shortages of food and basic supplies.

The United Nations has claimed Gaza was “the hungriest place on Earth.”

Another activist group, the Global March to Gaza, which is coordinating with Soumoud, said it is organizing a separate mobilization starting in Cairo on Friday.

Organizers told AFP on Wednesday that around 4,000 participants are expected to join the march, adding they are not planning to enter Gaza.

According to the plan, activists would travel by bus to the city of Arish in northern Sinai before walking on foot for 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the Gaza border.

Participants would then camp near the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing for a few days and return to Cairo on June 19.

Demonstrators gather outside the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on January 31, 2025, to protest against a plan floated by US President Donald Trump to move Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan. (Kerolos Salah/AFP)

Catherine Le Scolan-Quere, spokesperson for the group’s French delegation, said that several French nationals who arrived in Egypt to take part in the event were detained in their hotels or upon arrival at Cairo airport.

Carolie Laghouati, a 39-year-old French nurse, said her friend along with nine others were detained by the Egyptian police at Cairo airport.

“We’re locked up here, they tell us not to leave, they don’t tell us what’s going on, our passports are confiscated,” said her friend in a video sent to AFP.

The spokesperson of the French delegation hoped the permits would be issued “quickly” by the Egyptian embassy in Paris and the French embassy in Cairo.