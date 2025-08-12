Firefighting efforts are ongoing in Kawartha Lakes as crews respond to three active wildfires amid extremely dry conditions across the region.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), the largest fire, OFR 1, continues to burn near the Burnt River area. It has consumed approximately 33.5 hectares of forest.

“It’s a 33.5-hectare fire located approximately 200 meters west of Prospect Road and one kilometre north of Eldon Station Road,” said Evan Lazat, fire information officer with Aviation Forest Fire Management Services in a press conference.

“The fire is not under control,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Haliburton 18 fire has now burned through 27 hectares of forest.

“Suppression efforts to secure the fire perimeter have been secured,”Lazat said.

Fire crews are using shorelines, bodies of waters and man-made perimeters to control the rapid spread.

The third fire, the Kirkfield fire, is now five hectares and began on Aug. 11. Kirkland is being fought with three Fire Ranger crews, air attack resources, and five Kawartha Lakes fire stations.

Emergency officials are asking the public to stay away from all active fire zones to allow emergency crews to move safely and efficiently through the area.

Mayor Doug Elmslie emphasized that even approaching the fire zone would not be useful or safe.

“My understanding is even if you go up there, the fire is so deeply embedded in the forest that you wouldn’t be able to see anything or get any good photo shots because there’s nothing to see,” Elmslie said.

“You can’t even see smoke because the overhanging trees are keeping it more towards the ground.”

Elmslie added that staying clear of the area is critical.

“Residents and visitors are urged to avoid the two fire areas to allow crews to safely continue their work and move about with ease and as rapidly as possible,” he said.

“There is a total fire ban in effect across the city of Kawartha Lakes and we will be policing that.”

Road closures remain in place as crews continue to fight the fires. County Road 49 is closed between County Road 121 and Bury’s Green. Prospect Road is also closed between 1304 Prospect Road and 1375 Prospect Road.

There are no evacuation orders in place at this time, but residents are being asked to remain alert. Anyone who sees smoke is asked to report it immediately.

“If you see smoke, report it immediately to Kawartha Lake’s fire rescue,” Elmslie said.

He noted that wind is playing a role in how quickly the fires are spreading as it is a grass fire.

With firefighting resources stretched thin and four significant fires already reported in the region over the past week, officials say they will take a zero-tolerance approach to any reports of open burning.

Officials are also using the opportunity to remind residents to prepare for emergencies by having a household plan and a 72-hour emergency kit.