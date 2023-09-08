Kaytranada has confirmed that Childish Gambino will be making an appearance on his forthcoming album, much to his fans’ delight.

Last July, a snippet of a collab between the pair made its way to the web, where Kaytra can be heard saying “Childish Gambino y’all.”

On Tuesday (September 5), a fan asked the producer on Twitter if the track would ever “see the light of day” – and he confirmed it indeed would.

“on my next album yes,” he wrote.

You can view the tweet below.

on my next album yes https://t.co/hTDYbjyyxW — kaytra-NADA (@KAYTRANADA) September 5, 2023

Little other details are known about the project just yet – but it will likely be a bit of time as Kaytranada is still working his most recent collab album with Aminé, KAYTRAMINÉ.

The 11-track effort, which featured appearances from Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Pharrell, Big Sean and more, served as Aminé’s first album since 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE and the first from the Grammy-winning DJ/producer since 2019’s BUBBA.

related news Joe Budden Says Drake Would ‘Smoke’ Childish Gambino — And Not Just In A Rap Battle July 16, 2023

KAYTRANADA is no stranger to collaborative projects, as the prolific Haitian-Canadian producer has teamed up in the past with the likes of Robert Glasper and The Celestics, as well as IDK in 2022.

The Portland native and Kay’s relationship dates back about a decade as they first united when Aminé remixed the dance music hero’s “Not At All” in 2014 and they reconnected again in 2015 for “La Danse.”

The “Caroline” rapper also worked with Rejjie Snow on “Egyptian Luvr,” which was produced by KAYTRANADA in 2018.

In a rare interview with Complex last year, Aminé opened up about his hopes for mentorship from some of the best Hip Hop has to offer when navigating the industry.

“I don’t really have too many artists I look to for advice, to be honest with you,” he said. “I wish I did. I wish I had, like, a Drake or a J. Cole to tell me shit, but I’m not that close with them. We know of each other—we’ve met, and it’s good vibes, of course—but I’m not signed to an artist or anything, and no one has really taken me under their wing.”

He continued: “It would be a dream. It’d be sick if Kanye West was like, ‘Yeah, man. What’s up?’ I really want to meet JAY-Z. I don’t want the $500,000.”