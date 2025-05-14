On the 20th floor of a residential building in Astana, a drone can be seen. It is playing a message: “Dear tenants, we ask you to close the window and step away from it for your own safety.” The scene is captured in a video recorded by a resident filming the start of Kazakhstan’s first Victory Day parade since 2019. In fact, it may just be the most-watched clip from the event.

Despite it being the 80th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany, framed across the former Soviet Union as a Soviet victory, Kazakhstan’s celebration had little to do with honoring its Soviet heritage.

Aside from the absence of traditional black-and-orange St. George ribbons, long a symbol of Eastern Front veterans, few Soviet flags were seen at the parade. Most notable, however, was the date: the parade was held on May 7, the day Kazakhstan’s military was established, instead of the customary May 9, when Victory Day parades are usually held across the former Soviet republics. This was also one of the only public events the country held in remembrance of World War II. As Kazakhstan continues to distance itself from the Soviet legacy, particularly since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, commemorations are being nationalized or quietly phased out.

While the state-sponsored parade marking World War II’s end in Europe has officially been held on May 7 since 2013, some events are still observed on May 9, in parallel with Russia. One such example is the “Immortal Regiment” marches, where participants carry portraits of relatives who fought in the war. In recent years, however, there have been clear efforts to move beyond these traditions. The “Immortal Regiment” marches were initially moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, then rebranded as a “Tribute to the Heroes” in 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since then, such events have not been officially permitted.

This year, authorities again tried to cancel the marches, citing a “lack of available space.” Officials even warned that violators could face fines or detention. Yet despite this, the decision was partially reversed just days before Victory Day. On May 6, local media reported that marches were set to proceed in Almaty and Semey. The next day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed it.

“In our country, the Tribute to Heroes march will take place, dedicated to Kazakhstani frontline soldiers. Descendants of the participants of the bloodiest war in human history will carry their portraits through the streets,” he announced during his Defenders of the Fatherland Day speech.

The reversal appeared to be a relief to many. One local outlet reported that more than 30,000Almaty residents participated. Yet while the march went ahead with Tokayev’s blessing, its visual identity had changed dramatically. As in the Astana parade earlier that week, many participants had replaced St. George ribbons and Soviet flags with banners, ribbons, and flags in Kazakhstan’s turquoise and yellow.

This new color scheme stood in sharp contrast to what Tokayev experienced in Moscow on Victory Day. Sitting just four seats away from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev joined other world leaders at the annual Red Square parade – most of them wearing the St. George ribbon.

Kazakhstan didn’t just attend; it participated, sending a military brigade to march in the ceremony. This was Tokayev’s third consecutive visit to the Moscow parade, after skipping it in 2022 in response to the war in Ukraine.

Still, one small detail set him apart from other leaders: his pin. While others wore the traditional black-and-orange ribbon, Tokayev opted for a small silver pin marking the 80th anniversary of the victory.

Even as Tokayev maintains a presence at Russia’s commemorations, Kazakhstan’s own observances are slowly shrinking. This year marked the first major domestic celebration in several years. Whether Victory Day will remain a fixture of Kazakh public life in another ten years is unclear. If it does, the colors will likely be more turquoise and yellow than red, orange, and black.