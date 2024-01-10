Keefe D has learned that sometimes justice is not black or white, but green.

According to The Associated Press, the judge overseeing the 2Pac murder trial against the ex-gang leader has set a $750,000 cash bail. What’s more, the judge ruled that the accused killer of the West Coast Hip Hop legend can serve house arrest if he’s able to come up with the cash — provided he wears an ankle monitor if he does so.

Keefe D’s court-appointed attorneys initially petitioned the court for leniency on January 2 and claimed that he “poses no danger” due to his ill health.

They also said that he will not flee before the trial and were hoping that the judge sets a bail no higher than $100,000 out of respect for his tenuous financial situation. They said that “they believe” their client could post a bail of $100,000.

The attorneys’ previous request for leniency for their client — made on December 29 — was denied after Keefe D (real name Duane Davis) was deemed “too dangerous” for bail.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday (December 29), the state of Nevada pushed back on Keefe’s prior request to be released from custody.

The outlet reports that prosecutors have provided several reasons why Keefe D should stay behind bars, including the fact he’s a former high-ranking member of the South Side Compton Crips.

They also noted that he’s confessed multiple times to involvement in 2Pac’s murder over the years – something his lawyers recently claimed was merely just for “entertainment purposes.”

Prosecutors also claim he’s made credible threats to witnesses from behind bars and are, overall, requesting he remain behind bars until the start of the trial.

Last month, Keefe D received a confirmed trial start date of June 3, 2024. Though Nevada is a capital punishment state, prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty if convicted.

The former gang member, who is now 60 and claims to have been diagnosed with cancer, is the only person to ever be charged with Pac’s murder after he was arrested in September.

Despite pleading not guilty, Keefe D has made many claims over the years to masterminding the late rapper’s death, including detailing the incident in his 2019 book Compton Street Legend.

Nevada prosecutors claim that Pac was involved in a casino brawl with known Crips gang member Orlando Anderson — who is the nephew of Keefe D — on the night of the shooting.

Anderson is believed to have been in the car with Keefe D during the drive-by shooting, with some accounts IDing him as the gunman.

Anderson was killed in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998.