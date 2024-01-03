Keefe D’s court appointed attorneys have petitioned the courts for house arrest for their client, claiming his ailing health makes staying behind bars untenable for his health.

An Associated Press report (via MSN) confirms that the ex-gang leader’s lawyers — who have been court-appointed to defend him — submitted the request for house arrest on Tuesday (January 2), and are claiming that he “poses no danger” due to his ill health.

They also say that he will not flee prior to the trial, and are hoping that the judge sets a bail no higher than $100,000 out of respect for his tenuous financial situation.

According to 8 News, however, the judge has delayed a decision for at least one week.

The attorneys’ previous request for leniency for their client — made on Friday (December 29) — was denied after Keefe D (real name Duane Davis) was deemed “too dangerous” for bail.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday (December 29), the state of Nevada pushed back on Keefe’s prior request to be released from custody on his own recognizance.

Unfortunately for him, such a release may not be likely. The outlet reports that prosecutors have provided several reasons why Keefe D should stay behind bars, including the fact he’s a former high-ranking member of the South Side Compton Crips.

They also noted that he’s confessed multiple times to involvement in 2Pac’s murder over the years – something his lawyers recently claimed was merely just for “entertainment purposes.”

Prosecutors also claim he’s made credible threats to witnesses from behind bars and are, overall, requesting he remain behind bars until the start of the trial.

Last month, Keefe D received a confirmed trial start date of June 3, 2024. Though Nevada is a capital punishment state, prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty if convicted.

related news Suge Knight Thinks 2Pac Is ‘Finally Getting Justice’ Despite Previously Defending Keefe D December 22, 2023

The former gang member, who is now 60 and claims to have been diagnosed with cancer, is the only person to ever be charged with Pac’s murder after he was arrested in September.

Despite pleading not guilty, Keefe D has made many claims over the years to masterminding the late rapper’s death, including detailing the incident in his 2019 book Compton Street Legend.

Nevada prosecutors claim that Pac was involved in a casino brawl with known Crips gang member Orlando Anderson — who is the nephew of Keefe D — on the night of the shooting.

Anderson is believed to have been in the car with Keefe D during the drive-by shooting, with some accounts IDing him as the gunman.

Anderson was killed in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998.