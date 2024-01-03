Wack 100 has shared his thoughts about 2Pac‘s alleged murderer Keefe D, and he doesn’t think the ex-gang leader will serve one day behind bars.

“I don’t think they’re going to convict him,” Wack said to VladTV on an interview released on Monday (January 1). “A lot of circumstantial stuff. I think he’s a damn idiot. I think he thought that his proffers over here was like a federal thing that covered the United States. I think that’s what he thought.”

Wack continued: “[Keefe’s] 60 years old. I know he just had a surgery. A cancer removed. I think they’re just stroking the ego of the people because there’s no murder weapon.”

Wack 100’s claims are similar to those made by Keefe D’s attorneys, who claim that statements the suspect made regarding 2Pac’s murder were just for “entertainment purposes.”

Keefe (real name Duane Davis) is the only person to ever be charged with ‘Pac’s 1996 murder and will face trial later this year after having pled not guilty.

According to KTNV, his attorneys listed a number of reasons for that plea (and for their request for Keefe to be free until trial), including that many public statements made by Keefe D relating to the murder of the rap legend were for “entertainment purposes.”

They claim that prosecutors have relied on excerpts from Davis’ 2019 book Compton Street Legend, which was co-written by Yusuf Jah, and “did not delineate which parts of the book, if any, were written by Duane.”

They also referenced interviews their client has given about 2Pac’s death in recent years, claiming an “astounding amount of hearsay and speculative testimony” was presented to the grand jury that chose to indict the 60-year-old.

“The truthfulness of the content of the interviews was never verified,” they argue in the filing. “The book and interviews were done for entertainment purposes and to make money from a situation that [LAPD officers] and others had already profited [from].”

Keefe D’s lawyers also claim that he has been suffering from ill health while incarcerated. He previously revealed a colon cancer diagnosis.

“He is not getting his bi-monthly oncologist check-ups. Additionally, his heart health has declined,” the petition reads. “He was put back on a group of medications to try to get things under control.

“He has to take these medications in the jail because he is unable to do the things necessary to maintain proper health. His diet in jail is terrible. He is given heavily-processed meals full of sodium that barely pass as food.”