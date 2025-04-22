



As dementia cases surge globally, scientists are racing against time to uncover strategies that could slow or even prevent the devastating disorder marked by memory loss and cognitive decline. Now, new research points to a surprisingly familiar culprit and even a potential solution. A recent study revealed that managing high blood pressure, or hypertension, a condition silently affecting millions may hold the key to significantly reducing the risk of developing dementia later in life. The results were published in the journal Nature Medicine. In the large-scale study involving nearly 34,000 adults over the age of 40 from rural villages across China, researchers uncovered a striking link between untreated high blood pressure and dementia. Participants with unmanaged hypertension were found to have a 42% higher lifetime risk of developing the condition than those without the health condition. To explore whether intervention could make a difference, the study divided participants into two groups. One group, with over 17,000 patients received antihypertensive medications alongside personalized support, including coaching on home blood pressure monitoring, healthy lifestyle habits like cutting sodium and alcohol, and staying consistent with treatment. The other group followed standard care protocols, receiving basic training and clinical checkups. After a follow-up of four years, those in the intervention group not only saw better blood pressure control but also experienced significantly lower risks of cognitive decline. Their risk of developing dementia dropped by 15%, and the likelihood of cognitive impairment decreased by 16%. Experts have welcomed the study findings as a promising step toward reducing the global burden of dementia while also emphasizing the need for continued research to confirm its broader applicability. Dr. Richard Oakley, Associate Director of Research and Innovation at the Alzheimer’s Society, described the study as “another step forward.” “Research will one day beat dementia. This study takes another step forward and we will be keen to see further studies provide more information about the impact of blood pressure control over the longer term and in other populations,” Dr Oakley said in a news release. Echoing similar sentiment, Professor James Leiper, Director of Research at the British Heart Foundation said: “It will be important to see whether this reduced risk continues for longer than the four-year follow up period in the study and whether similar effects are seen in other populations that receive the same treatment. If so, wider use of high blood pressure treatment in people with the condition could be recommended to fight the growing impact of dementia.”