The aim of this policy shift, said Noem, is “to improve the travel experience” while continuing to “keep travellers safe.” She referred to several comments the administration has received expressing displeasure over the “no-shoes” policy. And listed several marquee events that the U.S. will soon be hosting, as reasons for doing so, including the Olympics in Los Angeles, World Cup soccer matches, and events geared toward celebrating the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.