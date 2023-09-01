Keir Starmer will carry out a major shake-up of his frontbench next week as Labour steps up its general election preparations.

The party leader is expected to make a number of changes in what will be his final shadow cabinet reshuffle before voters go to the polls next year.

It is thought the changes will take place on Monday, when MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess.

Among those thought to be at risk is Lisa Nandy, who could be replaced as shadow levelling up secretary by Angela Rayner.

However, those close to the deputy Labour leader believe she will retain her shadow Cabinet Office role.

Starmer’s last attempt to re-define Rayner’s role led to a bitter fallout after he sacked her as party chairman before eventually giving her the job she has now.

One source said: “If you’re going to move Angela, you need to find her a job that is suitably big given the fact she’s deputy leader.

“But what are the jobs that are acceptable to Keir and also acceptable to Angela?”

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell is tipped for promotion, as is shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Jo Stevens is expected to be sacked as Welsh secretary and could be replaced by shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon also faces the axe, but there could be a promotion for Darren Jones, who is currently chair of the business select committee.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper are all expected to stay where they are.

In a further sign that the reshuffle will happen on Monday, HuffPost UK understands that an extended shadow cabinet meeting will take place on Tuesday and that no agenda for it has yet been drawn up.

The shake-up also coincides with former senior civil servant Sue Gray – who carried out the first report into the partygate scandal – finally taking her up her role as Starmer’s chief of staff.

A furious row erupted after it emerged she had accepted the role, and she was banned from starting work until six months after she had left her previous Whitehall job.

She has been tasked with making sure the party is ready for government if it wins the general election, which could be as soon as next spring.