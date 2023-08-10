Earlier this year, Destiny 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn (among many other roles) actor Lance Reddick passed away unexpectedly. In Destiny 2, Reddick played Commander Zavala – an important recurring character in Destiny lore. Reddick was also an outspoken fan of the game that engaged with the community often, so recasting his role was always going to be a difficult task.

Today, Bungie announced that legendary actor Keith David would be taking over the role. David is an accomplished film and television actor appearing in movies like The Thing and TV shows like Community (pictured below).

Keith David as Elroy Patashnik in Community

He has also voiced a number of characters in animated films and video games. He played Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog and he played Keith David in Saint’s Row IV. Perhaps his most famous video game role, however, is that of The Arbiter in Halo games. David is no stranger to working with Bungie.

In the post on Bungie’s site announcing the casting, David said, “I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala. Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”