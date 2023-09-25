Keke Palmer has joined the chorus of those who support Chrisean Rock, and the actress and mother pointed out that she, too, understands how difficult motherhood can be.

In an Instagram comment left on Wack 100’s post on Sunday (September 25), which was subsequently deleted, the Nope actress called out Blueface‘s manager for attacking the reality star, claiming that people should be lifting Chrisean up instead of tearing her down.

“This is so sad to me especially as a new mom,” she wrote in the comments. “I didn’t wanna say nothing or involve myself on anything but my heart is breaking for all involved. This is exactly what maternal health care is about. It doesn’t matter how you feel about Chrisean before, now she’s a mother and for that BABY she needs help and proper CARE!”

She continued: “Why doesn’t anyone care about her or any of THE OTHER MOTHERS THAT ARE STRUGGLING! She is just ONE but the face of MANY! There are women out here that are beyond “judgment” because their children need them.”

For her part, Chrisean Rock initially believed that Keke Palmer was attacking her, and she took to Twitter on Monday (September 25) to put her on blast. “Keke Palmer we got each other number u chiming in like we don’t [have] each other numbers is whatever….. [Chrisean Jr.’s] dad is just somebody that I have to really stay away from I gave him the benefit of doubt. But everyone that’s speaking on my behalf hit my dm or ask me for my number,” she wrote.

However, the pair apparently spoke, and Chrisean Rock subsequently issued an apology to the multi-hyphenate.

“I’m Gladd keke entered the chat. Other mothers should uplift each other instead [of] other sh*t. I’m sorry keke I read it wrong n got to popping my sh*t cuz this sh*t so sensitive rn I’m just done with ppl speaking up against me through a sensitive situation rn,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“I understand, you have a right to be sensitive you just had a baby!” Keke replied. “Let’s keep praying for one another, no one can judge you. God has the final say .. now put a name on my # fr this time.”

Keke Palmer supports Chrisean Rock amid Blueface baby drama https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/F9INvz9RGZ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 25, 2023

As it turned out, Keke Palmer was responding to Blueface’s manager, Wack 100, who claims that Chrisean Rock’s baby, Chrisean Malone Jr., is “suffering” and “at risk.”

“While you guys are laughing at #rock this man’s baby is suffering,” he wrote. “No way a real hospital allowed this child to leave their supervision. This ain’t #zues this is real life.

“Blueface can’t find the child to get the baby to proper care. This baby is at risk & needs [to] be in care of a hospital #now.”

And Wack 100’s comments come after Blueface’s recent appearance on No Jumper, where he revealed his newest child has a hernia and needs surgery.

“I had to go ’cause I guess the baby has a little hernia or something,” he said. “I didn’t make the birth ’cause she didn’t invite me. She didn’t let me know nothing. She was just doing some Instagram stuff so I was just like, ‘Alright, how am I supposed to arrange myself to just get over there?’

“The communication wasn’t there for me to end up there. I just gave her a little bit of time to feel it out, then she finally tells me the baby has a hernia and he’s gonna have surgery or whatever. It’s nothing major, just regular shit. And I was like, ‘Oh, damn,’ so that’s really why I went out there.”