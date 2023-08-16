Keke Palmer‘s child’s father is reportedly “unbothered” amid his [possible] ex poking fun at their recent drama in Usher’s new music video.

According to a report from Radar Online on Wednesday (August 16), a source said Darius Jackson “is putting the drama behind him” and is “unbothered” by Keke and Usher coming together on “Boyfriend.”

While there is no official confirmation the couple, who share a five-month-old, have split, a recent report said Jackson has “moved on.”

The initial drama kicked off in July when Jackson took issue with Keke’s outfit at Usher’s Las Vegas show. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote on Twitter, publicly criticizing his partner.

After facing blowback, Jackson double-downed on his stance, adding: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

On Wednesday, Usher dropped the video for his new single “Boyfriend.” Starring Keke Palmer, many looked to Jackson for his reaction as the entire clip pokes fun at the concert issue.

The clip starts off much like the video for Usher’s 2001 hit “U Don’t Have To Call” as Palmer can be seen sliding around in a white robe as she gets ready for a night out at the Confessions crooner’s Vegas concert.

As Keke meets up with her homegirls, Usher’s lyrics send a self-serving message that suggest he could care less if he’s wrecking someone’s home.

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/ Oh that’s cool, that’s cool/ Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find/ Just look for me wherever he sees you,” he belts out over the bouncy, club-friendly production.

Halfway through the video, Keke Palmer sings along to Usher’s 8701 album jam, “U Remind Me,” in an elevator. Once she exits, more elements are brought in from the “U Don’t Have to Call” video as she transforms into Usher — outfit and dance moves, and all.

Usher himself then joins in, wearing the same outfit against a backdrop that resembles Sin City. At the end of the hilarious video, Keke wakes up in bed to a phone call and realized she was dreaming the whole thing and has slept through Usher’s show.

She then says: “Shit, I’m so tired! I’m a mother… after all” with a wink — a nod to her boyfriend’s criticism.