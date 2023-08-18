Keke Palmer’s baby father Darius Jackson has dismissed reports that he’s said anything about his feelings towards the former, insisting he never gave any statement about being unbothered by Palmer’s new video with Usher.

Radar Online reported on Wednesday (August 16) that Palmer’s child’s father had been working on “putting the drama behind him” and that he was “unbothered” by Keke and Usher coming together on the latter’s new song “Boyfriend.” A recent report also said Jackson had “moved on.”

However, Jackson has now confirmed that he never said anything related to said drama, taking to Twitter to denounce any rumors that point to the contrary.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me,” he wrote. “So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.”

Keke Palmer’s baby father shuts down reports he’s “moved on” pic.twitter.com/kBSCl0Ilkh — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 18, 2023

Jackson’s reply comes after the initial drama kicked off in July, when he took issue with Keke’s outfit at Usher’s Las Vegas show. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote on Twitter, publicly criticizing his partner.

After facing blowback, Jackson double-downed on his stance, adding: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Usher then dropped off the video for his new single “Boyfriend.” Starring Keke Palmer, many looked to Jackson for his reaction as the entire clip pokes fun at the concert issue.

The clip starts off much like the video for Usher’s 2001 hit “U Don’t Have To Call” as Palmer can be seen sliding around in a white robe as she gets ready for a night out at the Confessions crooner’s Vegas concert.

As Keke meets up with her homegirls, Usher’s lyrics send a self-serving message that suggests he could care less if he’s wrecking someone’s home.

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/ Oh that’s cool, that’s cool/ Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find/ Just look for me wherever he sees you,” he belts out over the bouncy, club-friendly production.

At the end of the video, Keke then wakes up in bed to a phone call and realizes she was dreaming the whole thing and has slept through Usher’s show.

She then says: “Shit, I’m so tired! I’m a mother… after all” with a wink — a nod to her boyfriend’s criticism.

The R&B star — who just wrapped the first run of his Vegas residency — additionally sat down with PEOPLE earlier this month to weigh in on the whole controversy.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” he said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

He continued: “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”