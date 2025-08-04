MAGA world, meanwhile, shows signs of splinters. America being what it has become, the discord arises not from tariffs, economics, or the brutalizing of immigrants, but from anger at Trump’s handling of the Epstein affair and his obvious reluctance to share full details of his involvement in it. The U.S. position on Israel is causing similar ructions. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, MAGA to her soul, denounced Israel’s actions, asserting that while the October 7 Hamas attack was “horrific… so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza.”