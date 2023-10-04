Kelly Rowland has given props to the late Nipsey Hussle for inspiring her to think different when it came to raising her two boys.

While speaking to Parents on Tuesday (October 3), the Grammy Award-winning singer talked about how she approaches having tough conversations with her eight-year-old son Titan Jewell, and the West Coast rapper’s influence over that.

“I wanted my boys [Titan Jewell, and Noah Jon] to have integrity and I got that from Nipsey Hussle,” she said. “It’s amazing to me that he would talk to his kids about making the right decision even when no one is watching. That was everything.

“Nobody knows how much, how hard you work but you do it because you love it. I want them to be the kind of men who are proud of themselves. That’s really important to me—being good decision-makers.”

Kelly Rowland’s credit to Nipsey comes from a 2018 interview he did while riding with NBA star Stephen Curry.

“When I drop my daughter off every day, I drill her, Nip told the Golden State Warriors point-guard. “Every day at school, when I take her to school, we have a little convo before she gets out the car, and she gets sick of running the script to me, but I pound it in her head, like what is integrity? Integrity is doing the right thing while nobody’s looking.”

Alongside instilling important life principles into her boys, Kelly Rowland also gives back to her community in a major way.

In June, her and Beyoncé worked together to combat the Houston housing crisis by assisting with the creation of 31 permanent housing units in the city’s Midtown area.

related news Kelly Rowland On Whether Chris Brown Should Be Forgiven: ‘Everybody Deserves Grace’ November 22, 2022

The Knowles-Rowland housing development also received funding — nearly $7,000,000 — from the American Rescue Plan.

“Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homelessness in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we’ve been able to hold that reduction,” Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a previous press conference.

She continued: “It’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of no matter who’s behind it, but it’s especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time.”

But it doesn’t stop there. It was also reported that the housing complex would give its residents access to “case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and support services, like transportation, mental health, physical and behavioral health support,” and more.