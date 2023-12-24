THERE was some late festive cheer for Kelty Hearts who grabbed a late equaliser to return home with the gift of a point in a rainy Lanarkshire.

Hamilton had looked like they would keep all three points but a Christmas cracker of a finish – which included a sending off and a goal in the last ten minutes – saw the sides share the spoils.

Kelty had come into the game hoping to bounce back from their defeat last week at the hands of Montrose.

The West Fife side were only in action in Lanarkshire several weeks ago when they notched a 2-0 victory in the Scottish Cup third round so they were hoping for a repeat performance.

Since then though, Michael Tidser’s side have lost to Falkirk and Montrose.

The first half was a fairly even affair with both sides having chances to break the deadlock, A half chance for Lewis Moore after 12 minutes was Kelty’s first chance on goal but he failed to connect properly and Accies keeper Jamie Smith collected the ball.

Minutes later, there was more Hearts pressure when Billy Owens’ cross found Reece Lyon. He looked like he had beaten the goalie but Jamie Smith somehow gets his hand to the ball and cleared.

The ball then went up the other end and Euan Henderson looked like he would put his side ahead. He only had Kyle Gourlay to beat but the Kelty keeper reacted well and blocked his shot before the ball was cleared for a corner.

Gourlay had to come to the rescue for the corner when he tipped the ball over from a Lewis Smith effort.

The home side looked like they had scored just after the 35 minute mark but Kelty had a lucky escape. It was Henderson again who got the ball in the box. His shot rocketed off the top of the crossbar and back out again.

The second half brought fewer chances for both teams and Hamilton came close just 70 minutes Kelty were saved by Kyle Gourlay again who tipped the ball around the post, injuring himself in the process.

Hamilton were down to ten men with just over ten minutes to go when Dylan Tait was reprimanded for a foul.

After picking up an yellow in the first half, he was given his marching orders.

Kelty were level minutes later when Lewis O’Donnell got the ball to Jamie Walker who crossed for Craig Johnston to nod the ball in unchallenged.

There was some late pressure from Hamilton in the closing minutes but the game finished 1-1.

Hamilton Accies

Smith, Longridge, Henderson (Redfern 81), O’Hara, Smith (McGlynn 81), Macdonald, McGowan, Tait, Tumilty, Hewitt, Hendrie (Barjonas 64).

Subs: Lane, Zanatta, Mumbongo, Winter, Newbury, Latona.

Goals: O’Hara (61)

Bookings: Tait, Smith

Sent off : Tait

Kelty Hearts

Gourlay, Corbett, Walker, Thomson (Johnston 45), Lyon, McCluskey, Tidser, O;Donnell, Owens (Daramola 76), Bavidge, Moore (Biabi 38).

Subs: Daramola, Cunningham, Owens, Sylla, Campbell.

Goals: Johnston (80)

Bookings: Tidser, Thomson