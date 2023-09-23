The 17-year-old, who has been involved with the Dons since the age of eight, will go straight into Michael Tidser’s squad for their match with Falkirk later this afternoon after agreeing a loan move until January.

The club stated: “Kelty Hearts are delighted to announce the loan signing of Alfie Bavidge from Aberdeen. The Loan Deal will see the young striker join the maroon machine through January 2024.

“We would like to thank Aberdeen for their assistance in getting this deal done.”

🤝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 Kelty Hearts are delighted to announce the loan signing of Alfie Bavidge from Aberdeen. The Loan Deal will see the young striker join the maroon machine through January 2024. We would like to thank Aberdeen for their assistance in… pic.twitter.com/Lvyz0jUej0 — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) September 23, 2023

Bavidge, an SFA Performance School graduate, turned professional last season and netted close to 40 goals for the Reds’ under-18s.

He was handed his first team debut in February, as a substitute in a win over Motherwell, and has made five appearances for the Pittodrie side.

The youngster was part of their squad that travelled to Enitracht Frankfurt for their Europa Conference League match on Thursday, and has twice been capped by Scotland at under-19 level.

In May, Bavidge signed a contract to remain at Aberdeen until 2026 and their manager, Barry Robson, told his club’s website: “Alfie is a young player who has a big future at Aberdeen.

“I worked with him during his first year as a full time professional and he’s benefitted from training with the first team on a regular basis. This loan will allow Alfie to get important game time and the opportunity to play regularly will help his development significantly as he works towards our first team.”

Bavidge’s move comes after Kelty, earlier in the week, completed a loan deal for Hamilton Academical centre back, Fergus Owens, who could also make his debut against the Bairns, which kicks off at 5.30pm after being selected by BBC Alba for live coverage.

The loan move for Bavidge is the third Kelty have acquired from Aberdeen in recent seasons, following on from midfielder, Connor Barron, in 2021/22, and Jack Milne last year.