KELTY HEARTS saw their Scottish Cup hopes come to an end as three second half goals sent Ayr United in round five this afternoon.

After a scoreless first hour, during which the visitors more than held their own, Michael Tidser’s side fell behind when Roy Syla’s low drive from 20 yards found the back of the net.

Two substitutes, Ahkeem Rose, in the 79th minute, and Mark McKenzie, in time added on, gave the scoreline added gloss for the Championship hosts in a game that Kelty contributed plenty to.

However, whilst they enjoyed some good spells on the ball, chances were at a premium and, when they did arrive, they didn’t take them, with Alfie Bavidge sending their best wide just moments before Syla’s opener.

“I thought for large spells we were really good in the game, without creating anything clear-cut,” Tidser said.

“I know Bav’s got a chance at the back post, but if you make a mistake, you get punished at this level. I’ve played 250 games at this level, so I know what it’s like.

“But, listen, I can’t be too critical of the lads. I’ve said that. There was a lot of young lads out there who have not played against Championship teams, so I thought they showed real composure, and a wee bit of character, to try and control the game for spells.

“I don’t think 3-0 is a reflection of the game. As I said, a mistake, and then the game stretches, but you just take your medicine and get on with it.”

Player / boss Tidser had a busy week following last weekend’s draw with Annan Athletic, losing two players on permanent deals, whilst securing two loan signatures.

After Jamie Walker and Tiwi Daramola departed, Brody Paterson, from Hartlepool United, and ex-Dunfermline man Brad McKay, from Falkirk, arrived until the end of the season.

Both of the new arrivals were handed starts, with Billy Owens dropping to the bench, and Tidser not naming himself in the match day squad at all, in two changes to the Kelty line-up.

Ayr went into the game under the caretaker charge of Davie White after former Pars favourite Lee Bullen, after two years in charge, left Somerset Park earlier in the week.

The Honest Men came into their first-ever meeting with Kelty second bottom of the Championship following last week’s stalemate at basement side Arbroath, whilst their opponents sit sixth in League One.

Ahead of the game, Tidser vowed that his side would try and play their usual game, and attempt to attack their opponents, as they plotted a second last 16 place, having previously achieved that feat in 2022.

They showed intent early, even although nothing ultimately came of it, when Bavidge displayed clever play to dummy a pass forward and spin his marker and drive into the box.

However, chances were at a premium and, when they did arrive, they couldn’t take them.

McKay was immediately at the heart of things at the other end, defending well to deflect an Anton Dowds shot to the near post out for a corner, before Logan Chalmers curled over from the edge of the Kelty box.

In the 14th minute, though, McKay produced two moments of excellence in a matter of seconds when he produced two blocks from Paul Smith, before Kyle Gourlay, whether he knew much about it or not, did well to block from close range as Dowds tried to force the ball home.

Sean McGinty headed over at the far post from a Smith free-kick but, as the half wore on, Kelty gained more of a foothold with the ball.

Lewis O’Donnell and Reuben McAllister were particularly impressive, always showing for the ball and happy to take it in tight spaces and move it on.

Kelty’s possession slowly began to frustrate some of the home crowd, and Stefan McCluskey wasn’t too far away for the visitors in the 37th minute, sending a decent drive from around 20 yards narrowly over.

In the final minute of the first half, Jamie Murphy turned the ball wide – under pressure from the visiting defence – from Paddy Reading’s cross, but Tidser’s men were well worthy of going in level at the break.

Home dangerman Chalmers, on loan from Dundee United, tried to lift his team early in the second half.

After fizzing a low ball across the face of goal, which Dowds couldn’t get on the end of, he soon found himself in space on the right.

After cutting into the box on his left foot, Paterson blocked his first attempt, before Gourlay smartly pushed the follow-up over the bar.

Shortly afterwards, Kelty had a golden chance to take the lead when Bavidge diverted Adam Corbett’s cross wide from close range, before Paterson showed great feet to cut inside and curl off-target from the edge of the area.

Just after the hour, though, they suffered a blow when Ayr went ahead.

Jason Thomson struggled to clear a high ball played forward, under pressure from the home attackers.

The Honest Men won it back on the left-side of the box and the ball was played to Syla at the edge of the box, who left Gourlay standing with his drive into the net from 20 yards.

Kelty tried to find a way back into it, with Craig Johnston diverting wide from a corner kick, but they had keeper Gourlay to thank for keeping them in the tie when he pushed out a Chalmers effort, after the Ayr man had been found well with a cross-field pass.

With 11 minutes to go, though, Ayr did find the second goal they were looking for when substitute Rose, who had been on three minutes, finished well on the turn from around 12 yards out after the visitors couldn’t clear a low ball into their box.

As the clock ticked towards 90 minutes, Fraser Bryden struck the woodwork after Chalmers had an effort saved, but in stoppage time, McKenzie curled home a third to end Kelty’s cup hopes and send the Honest Men into round five.

Ayr United: Albinson, McAllister, Stanger, McGinty, Reading, Syla, Dempsey, Smith (McKenzie 76), Chalmers (Tomlinson 90), Murphy (Rose 76), Dowds (Bryden 87).

Subs not used: Watret, Ahui, Donnelly, Senga, Mutch.

Goals: Syla (62), Rose (79), McKenzie (90).

Booked: Syla (64), McAllister (70).

Kelty Hearts: Gourlay, Corbett, Paterson, Thomson, McKay, Lyon, Johnston (Biabi 76), McCluskey (Cunningham 80), O’Donnell, McAllister, Bavidge.

Subs not used: L. Owens, B. Owens, Moore, Sylla, Campbell.

Booked: O’Donnell (75).

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 1,623.