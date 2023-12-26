KELTY Hearts boss Michael Tidser was pleased to see his team battle back to earn themselves a Christmas gift of a point at the hands of Hamilton Accies.

The Fife side grabbed an equaliser in the last 10 minutes through substitute Craig Johnston after the Lanarkshire side had been reduced to ten men minutes earlier.

The player-manager was pleased with the outcome after his team had ejected Hamilton from the Scottish Cup in November.

“I am pleased with point,” he said. “Coming here, they are at the top of the league for a reason, they are a good side. I thought first half, we probably rode our luck. They are a good side.

“We had to shuffle the pack the second half, then the sending off kind of changes it a wee bit. We scored a really good goal. We work it from the corner, manipulate it and then I think it takes a slight deflection and falls right on CJ’s (Craig Johnston’s) head.

“I am really pleased with the point after Montrose last week. It give us more momentum. Sometimes you can beat with ten men but I think we pressed and tried to get the equaliser and went on to try and get the winner.”

Competing with full time sides such as Hamilton is something Tidser has been pleased to see his side doing.

“We seem to be doing well against the full time clubs. There’s not a massive gap, I think it has changed now from part time teams to full time teams,” he said.

“We have got good players who I think should still be playing full time. For whatever reason, they find themselves part time and that is no disrespect to Hamilton – because they have got really good players – but we have come here now, put them out the cup and managed to get a point.

“It is important now against the so called part time teams and the teams round about us that we start to pick up three points over the festive period and hopefully that pushes on now for Alloa at New Year.”

In a tight league, Tidser is hoping his side will build on Saturday’s success.

“They are all big games – the teams are so tight now,” he added. “I know there’s a wee gap at the bottom and Falkirk are looking now that they are starting to motor a wee bit but it is important for us just to focus on us.

“I said when I took the job at the start of the season, it is important you stabilise the club. There has been a wee bit of turmoil, a wee bit of up and downs so for us to then start to get good performances, good results, it starts to breed confidence.

“Last week was probably the first time I was a bit flat and disappointed with the boys but then to come here and get a point, it is brilliant for us.”

Tidser also paid tribute to his goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay who pulled off several vital saves to keep Kelty in the match.

“Kyle has been good for us,” he continued. “He probably goes a bit under the radar a wee bit. You forget how important he is. I said that to him there, look you were excellent today.

“He was struggling a wee bit with his hamstring but he managed to get through it and pulled off some great saves for us at crucial times.”

Saturday’s first half was a fairly even affair with both sides having chances to break the deadlock, A half-chance for Lewis Moore after 12 minutes was Kelty’s first chance on goal but he failed to connect properly and Accies keeper Jamie Smith collected the ball.

Minutes later, there was more Hearts pressure when Billy Owens’ cross found Reece Lyon. He looked like he had beaten the goalie but Jamie Smith somehow gets his hand to the ball and cleared.

The ball then went up the other end and Euan Henderson looked like he would put his side ahead. He only had Kyle Gourlay to beat but the Kelty keeper reacted well and blocked his shot before the ball was cleared for a corner.

Gourlay had to come to the rescue for the corner when he tipped the ball over from a Lewis Smith effort.

The home side looked like they had scored just after the 35 minute mark but Kelty had a lucky escape. It was Henderson again who got the ball in the box. His shot came rocketed off the top of the crossbar and back out again.

The second half brought fewer chances for both teams and Hamilton took the lead just after the hour mark when Kevin O’Hara’s strike from the edge of the box beat Gourlay to put the home side one nil up.

They came close to doubling their lead soon after but were saved by Kyle Gourlay again who tipped the ball round the post, injuring himself in the process.

Hamilton were down to ten men with just over ten minutes to go when Dylan Tait was reprimanded for a foul.

After picking up an yellow in the first half, he was given his marching orders.

Kelty were level minutes later when Lewis O’Donnell got the ball to Jamie Walker who crossed for Craig Johnston to nod the ball in unchallenged.

There was some late pressure from Hamilton in the closing minutes but the game finished 1-1.

Hamilton Accies: Smith, Longridge, Henderson (Redfern 81), O’Hara, Smith (McGlynn 81), Macdonald, McGowan, Tait, Tumilty, Hewitt, Hendrie (Barjonas 64). Subs: Lane, Zanatta, Mumbongo, Winter, Newbury, Latona.

Goals: O’Hara (61)

Bookings: Tait, Smith.

Sent off : Tait.

Kelty Hearts: Gourlay, Corbett, Walker, Thomson (Johnston 45), Lyon, McCluskey, Tidser, O;Donnell, Owens (Daramola 76), Bavidge, Moore (Biabi 38). Subs: Daramola, Cunningham, Owens, Sylla, Campbell.

Goals: Johnston (80)

Bookings: Tidser, Thomson.