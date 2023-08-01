The 27-year-old, after one season away, is wearing maroon once more after impressing new player / manager Tidser, as a trialist during pre-season.

He completed the paperwork on a deal before the Viaplay Cup opener with Greenock Morton, in which he appeared as a second half substitute.

He came off the bench again on Saturday and scored as the club drew 3-3 with Ross County in the same competition, with Hearts going on to win on penalties.

Biabi, who will hope to claim a starting jersey for Saturday’s League One opener at Montrose after hitting the decisive spot kick, said: “It’s surreal.

“Obviously, I was here two seasons ago, and won the league with Kelty, so it’s good to be back, and to see the boys.”

Born in London before relocating to Glasgow at the age of 12, Biabi began his career with Clydebank before making the step up into SPFL football with Falkirk in 2014.

After one season with the Bairns, he was snapped up by Swansea City who were, at the time, in the English Premier League.

Biabi had loan spells with Hamilton and Macclesfield Town before being released in 2019, after which he turned out for Ebbsfleet United and Stenhousemuir. In 2021, then Kelty boss, Kevin Thomson, brought him to New Central Park ⁻ where he played alongside Tidser ⁻ and scored three goals in 34 apopearances as they won the League Two title in their first-ever SPFL campaign.

Thomson, however, resigned from his role and left the club, as did Biabi, who spent last season with Brechin City. He scored 10 goals for the Glebe Park outfit as they won the Highland League title, but missed the chance of a return to SPFL League Two when Spartans beat them in the pyramid play-offs.

Biabi said: “I had a good time at Brechin. It was a tough league; every game that you play, teams don’t make it easy for you.

“The pitches weren’t the best so, obviously, it was hard. Every game, you were always tested. I think coming up a league…I was in a tough league, so it’ll help me, and put me in good stead.

“Obviously I was with Tids two seasons ago. He’s a good person – I consider him a friend as well.

“He just gave me a phone call and asked if I wanted to come in, and I agreed, and just took it from there.

“The boys want to play and that’s the way I want to play, keep the ball on the floor, and keep it moving.

“I enjoyed those games (in pre-season ), so it’s all about getting fit before the season starts, and I’m good to get going.”