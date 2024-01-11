Lewis O’Donnell, who is with the club on a temporary basis from Dundee United, will remain at New Central Park until the end of the campaign.

The Tannadice outfit have confirmed that the midfielder, 18, will stay with Michael Tidser’s side, having initially joined until January.

“Dundee United can confirm Academy graduate Lewis O’Donnell has extended his loan spell with Kelty Hearts until the end of the 2023/24 campaign,” United said.

“So far this season, the 18-year-old has featured in all 18 of the Maroon Machine’s cinch League One matches, putting over 1,300 minutes of senior football under his belt.

“O’Donnell also grabbed the first goal of his career against league leaders Falkirk back in September.

“Everyone at Dundee United wishes him all the best for the remainder of his loan stint at New Central Park, and looks forward to welcoming him back to Tannadice in the summer.”

Kelty commented: “We’re delighted to announce that Lewis O’Donnell’s loan from Dundee United Football Club has been extended to the end of the season.

“Lewis has made 20 Appearances in all competitions for the #MaroonMachine this season! We would like to thank Dundee United for their assistance in securing this extension.”

News of O’Donnell’s loan extension come after Alfie Bavidge, who initially joined Kelty on a similar arrangement from Aberdeen, saw his agreement continue until the end of the campaign.

O’Donnell, who has played 20 games in all competitions so far for Kelty, had also been linked with English Premier League side Burnley, and English Football League Championship duo Norwich City and Watford.

Kelty welcome Annan to New Central Park on Saturday for their first home match of 2024.