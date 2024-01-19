The 22-year-old full-back has joined the New Central Park outfit on loan until the end of the season, and could be involved in the squad for tomorrow’s clash with Ayr United at Somerset Park.

Paterson, who started out with Dunfermline Athletic as a youth before moving to Celtic, signed a two-year contract with the English outfit in the summer of 2022.

Whilst with the Hoops, with whom he signed his first professional contract in 2018, the Kirkcaldy-born player enjoyed loan spells with Queen’s Park – helping them win League Two in 2021 – and Airdrieonians before he moved to Hartlepool, then under the management of current Cove Rangers boss, Paul Hartley.

Paterson has made 13 appearances this season for the Vanarama National League outfit, who have been without a permanent manager since the dismissal of John Askey at the end of December.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of full back Brody Paterson who joins the club on loan from National League Hartlepool United,” Kelty said.

“A Fifer, hailing from Kirkcaldy, Brody has joined the Maroon machine until the end of the season.

“Subject to international clearance Brody will be part of the squad for Saturday’s cup tie at Ayr.”

Hartlepool commented: “Brody Paterson and Jake Hastie have both departed the Suit Direct Stadium on loan deals until the end of the season.

“Left-back Paterson, who has made 13 appearances for Hartlepool this season, has joined Kelty Hearts.

“Meanwhile, Jake Hastie has linked up with fellow Scottish League One side Hamilton Academical. The winger has played 17 times for Pools this campaign, scoring four goals.

“The club wish both players the best of luck for the duration of their loan spells.”

Paterson’s arrival comes after left back Jamie Walker departed the club earlier this week to join League of Ireland outfit Dundalk on a permanent deal.

He is Kelty’s second arrival of the January transfer window so far, following on from the loan signing of midfielder, Reuben McAllister, from Hibernian, whilst Lewis O’Donnell and Alfie Bavidge both extended their loan arrangements from Dundee United and Aberdeen respectively until the end of the season.

In addition to Walker, forward Tiwi Daramola has also left New Central Park, signing a permanent deal with East Kilbride.