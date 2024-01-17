The 22-year-old, who moved to New Central Park from Caledonian Braves in the summer, has moved across the Irish Sea on a permanent deal ahead of the 2024 League of Ireland season.

Walker had been linked with Dundalk earlier this month, and was not included in Kelty’s match day squad for Saturday’s draw at home to Annan Athletic.

Post-match, player / manager, Michael Tidser, confirmed to Press Sport that Walker was in the process of completing a move to Ireland, which has now been finalised.

“In terms of Jamie as well, when I spoke to him in the summer and took him from Caledonian Braves, I took a chance on him when other people probably wouldn’t, and he’s not let himself down,” Tidser said.

🤝 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 Defender Jamie Walker has left the club following a transfer to League of Ireland Premier Division side Dundalk. Jamie has been a popular member of the #Maroonmachine squad since his arrival from Caledonian Braves in the summer. However, the move to… pic.twitter.com/6H6vew1DTw — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) January 16, 2024

“It’s an opportunity for him to go to a full-time club. He’s learned – I don’t mean I’ve taught him a lot – but he’s played in games of football which he needed, at a good level. Being on that left side of the park and helping, he grew from strength-to-strength.

Michael Tidser said Walker departs with Kelty’s best wishes. (Image: David Wardle.)

“Jamie’s a loss to the club but, as I said to the lads at the start of the season, I’ll never stand in anybody’s way. I think, at his age, he thought it was a great opportunity for him, and as a club, we agreed. We parted ways; that’s just football. I’ve been there myself as a player, so we just wish him all the best, and we move on as a club.”

Walker, who turns 23 next month, made 17 appearances for League One Kelty, with his last coming in a draw at Hamilton Academical before Christmas.

🚪 Another new arrival in the door… 🏁 Glasgow-born full-back Jamie Walker has joined the Lilywhites from Scottish League One side, Kelty Hearts. 🙌🏻 Welcome to Dundalk, Jamie! — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) January 16, 2024

Speaking to Dundalk’s website, he said: “It’s a great opportunity for me.

“The chance to come to a good league and play against, and with, good players was something I wanted to do and I feel I can really improve here under the gaffer.

“I know that there are some very good players in the League of Ireland so it’s a good challenge for me to go and prove myself in a new environment and I’m looking forward to it.”

His new club’s head coach, Stephen O’Donnell, added: “Jamie is a player we have been tracking.

“He has a cultured left foot, defends well, is a good athlete and he can handle the ball so he will suit our style of play.

“He hasn’t played for the last few weeks so he will be fresh and we feel he has a lot of scope to improve, both from a physical and from a playing point of view, and we are looking forward to working with him.”