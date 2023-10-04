The 25-year-old, who scored his second goal for the club during Saturday’s win over Queen of the South, was ready to walk away from football in the summer after injury problems blighted his career.

A product of Heart of Midlothian’s youth set-up, Moore made his first team debut for the Edinburgh side at the age of just 17 in 2016, and went on to play 26 times for them, 18 of which came in the Premiership.

Loan spells with Cowdenbeath, Forfar Athletic, Arbroath and Falkirk, the latter of whom saw him play alongside his player / manager, Michael Tidser, followed before a move to Queen’s Park.

He played 20 games for the Spiders in his first season, which saw them promoted to the Championship, but didn’t play from mid-February 2022 during that campaign.

After just eight appearances last season, he moved to New Central Park in the summer, after which Tidser revealed to Press Sport that he thought Moore “was maybe going to walk away from football which, to me, would be a travesty”.

Moore, who hadn’t played in any of Kelty’s three matches prior to the success against the Doonhamers because of the recurrence of a hamstring problem, told Press Sport: “You’ve probably heard that I was ready to hang up the boots. I was done with it.

“I couldn’t put myself back out there to get another injury, but I’m enjoying it and I’m waking up on a Saturday wanting to play. That’s what it’s all about.

“The boys are a great bunch and it all comes from that as well.

“I came here, was feeling strong, and I just got a wee setback in training. I tried to come back too early, done it again, which probably put me back to square one. I’ve been in the gym looking after myself and it’s feeling strong so hopefully it continues to be.

“That’s what I wanted from day one at the start of this season, no injuries, but, listen, that’s part of football. Touch wood that’s the last of them this season and I keep healthy and strong.”

Moore brought Kelty level on Saturday with a penalty, just three minutes after they fell behind, to score his first competitive goal for the club at New Central Park. His other goal came in a 2-0 win at Montrose on the opening day of the League One season.

“I’ve been out a few weeks with injury, which is disappointing, but I’m back now and it’s my first game back and first goal,” he continued.

“It’s all about getting the points on the board. I’d back us against anyone, with the players that we’ve brought in. We all play the same, in terms of we like to pass the ball. You can see that with the way we play and the chances we create.

“That’s the way the gaffer wants to play. He’s instilled that since day one, since I’ve been here. I’ve played with him before and he was the exact same – total football.

“I’m enjoying every minute.”