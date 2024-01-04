The January transfer window has now opened, and the New Central Park player / manager has said he’d “love” to strengthen his pool, but has stressed that it’s “really important” to bring in “the right ones”.

Tidser previously said that he would be holding discussions over the future of on-loan trio Fergus Owens, from Hamilton Academical, Alfie Bavidge, from Aberdeen, and Lewis O’Donnell, from Dundee United, and the latter has been linked with clubs south of the border.

Midfielder O’Donnell, 18, has been a regular in the Kelty side but national newspaper reports have suggested English Premier League side Burnley, and English Football League Championship duo Norwich City and Watford, have been keeping tabs on his progress.

Tidser saw captain Tam O’Ware, who played his last game for the club in a home win over Queen of the South in late September, depart to take up a full-time coaching role with Queen’s Park.

The defender had already been working as a coach with the Glasgow club’s ‘Young Queen’s Park’ team, but has taken up the post of assistant to Paul Nuijten, who took over from previous head coach, Robin Veldman, following his departure last month.

In a wide-ranging chat with Kelty Hearts TV, Tidser said of potential January signings: “We’re always looking – it’s something I’m constantly doing.

“I’ve been on the phone a lot. There’s people speaking about our players as well, so I’m getting a lot of phone calls, but, listen, I’d love to add to the squad. It’s just really important we get the right ones, in different areas where we’re probably a little bit light, especially with Thomas (O’Ware) going as well. I know he’s been injured, and then we’ve picked up a couple of injuries over the last week or so.

“It’s definitely something we’re doing behind the scenes. It sounds easy, but it’s not – there’s a lot of to-ing and froing in terms of trying to get players in, and then also I’ve had a few enquire about our players as well. There might be a bit of movement over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s just important that we stay focused, hungry, and we go and try and win games of football. That’s all I demand from the players.

“I said to them last week, don’t take it for granted, don’t take training for granted, and games. You’ve got to give it your all and, ultimately, enjoy it as well.

“I think if you ask probably 90 per cent of the lads, they do enjoy coming into their workplace, which is important for me and my staff.

“I can’t stress it enough – it’s Cove on Saturday, it’s a massive game, and then we’ve got teams round about us after that.

“It’s a big couple of months coming up for the club, and it’s important we face it head-on.”