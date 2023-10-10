MICHAEL Tidser hailed his “outstanding” team after they demolished hapless City but reserved special praise for their teenage hitman.

On loan Aberdeen youngster Alfie Bavidge scored Kelty’s third goal at Meadowbank and there was a round of applause for him afterwards in the changing room.

After Tidser said: “He’s only 17 years of age, he’s just a kid, but I promise you this he plays like a man.

“There’s real aggression, he works his socks off, a really fit boy and you could see he’s got an eye for goal as well.

“I made sure I gave Alfie a bit of praise in there in front of all the lads and he got a wee clap as well.

“I think it’s always important to praise lads.

Tiwi Daramola got his first league goal for Kelty in the 4-1 win at Edinburgh City on Saturday. (Image: David Wardle)

“Sometimes a manager can just not say anything but I’m trying to lift their spirits all the time and I thought he was excellent.”

Tiwi Daramola opened the scoring for Kelty, with his first league goal of the campaign, and Adam Corbett’s header had them 2-0 up at the break.

Bavidge got a second bite at a Corbett cross to put them three up with his first strike for the club and Ross Cunningham added the fourth, before a late consolation from Jack Wilkie.

The demanding boss wasn’t completely satisfied as Tidser said: “I thought we were excellent from start to finish, probably the only disappointing aspect was losing the goal late on.

“You want to keep a clean sheet, especially when you’re 4-0 up, but I thought to a man they were outstanding.

“It was a real proper performance, passing the ball, working hard, creating chances and taking them so overall I’m really pleased and it’s something to keep building on.”

Bottom of the table Edinburgh held out until the 25th minute when a fresh air swipe and then hesitant defending allowed Daramola to collect Jamie Walker’s through ball and sweep the ball into the net.

A short corner than allowed Lewis Moore to show off his quick feet, finding a yard of space to hammer a shot that looked netbound all the way until it was headed over the bar by a City defender.

Hearts didn’t have long to wait and doubled up in the 32nd minute when Lewis O’Donnell’s corner to the back post was headed goalwards by Corbett and the home team’s Kyle Jacobs helped it over the line.

The right back turned provider in the 68th minute, his low cross couldn’t be converted first time by Bavidge but when the ball broke his way the youngster made no mistake.

Cunningham showed his pace in the 76th minute, racing from the half-way line to gather Craig Johnston’s head flick and bear down on goal before slipping the ball through the keeper’s legs.

Wilkie turned in a cross for the capital side to round off the scoring with a couple of minutes left on the clock.

Kelty, who are fourth in League One, will be off to Greenock this Saturday for a Scottish Challenge Cup tie.

Tidser said: “I’ve obviously got ties with Morton because I was there for so long and I’m looking forward to going back.

“I’ve never been back as a player but all that aside, ultimately I want to go down there as manager of Kelty Hearts, play the way we tried to play today and get a win.

“We played them in the cup, they’re a good side, aggressive, they play football and know how to mix it.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Dougie Imrie and Andy Millen and I know it will be a tough test.

“But we’re in a good place at the moment, we’ll train well this week, go down and see what happens on the day.”