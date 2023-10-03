The Kelty Hearts captain was stretchered off the field in the latter stages of their win over Queen of the South on Saturday, and was on crutches at the end of the match.

Centre back O’Ware, 30, had been an ever-present for the ‘Maroon Machine’ so far in League One this season, and had missed just one competitive match during the campaign, which was a Viaplay Cup group stage match at Ross County in July.

As the contest with the Doonhamers entered the final 15 minutes, O’Ware and defensive partner, Jason Thomson, moved to stop a cross from Harvey Walker finding their former team-mate, Kyle Doherty.

The Queens attacker couldn’t find the target but, in the aftermath, O’Ware fell to the ground in distress, and was taken off after a five-minute delay, which resulted in 12 minutes of time added on being played.

Left back Jamie Walker was also substituted earlier in the second half and, speaking after the match, Tidser said: “Tam, it looks like it’s a bit of a bad one, so we just need to assess that. Jamie’s feeling his knee ever so slightly so, again, we need to assess that, and see where we are next week.

“I spoke to you last week about strengthening the squad. That’s the important part about bringing players in and giving boys an opportunity. You’re always two minutes away from an injury or suspension. The lads need to be ready now.

“I thought the boys who came on did really well. The squad’s strong now; you can see we’ve got people that can come on and help the team. That’s the most important thing.”

O’Ware’s injury was the only real downside to a good afternoon for Kelty, who bounced back from their 5-1 home loss to Falkirk the previous week in fine style.

As well as finding the scoresheet himself, with their third goal, Tidser was delighted to see Reece Lyon net his first league goal for the club since arriving in the summer.

“I said to him during the week, ‘Reece, I need you to get into the box. I need you to go and score more goals’,” Tidser continued.

“‘You’re 23 years of age, you don’t need to sit off the game, go and get on the end of things.’ He’s done that, so I’m really pleased.

“They’re a good side. They’re a full-time club, so we’ve got to take confidence from the win.

“CJ (Craig Johnston) was outstanding today again. His endeavour, work rate, attitude and enthusiasm – I love players with enthusiasm, and CJ’s got that in bundles. I’m really pleased with the lads.”

Next up for Kelty is a trip to an Edinburgh City side who sit bottom of the division with just two points from their opening eight League One games.

Alan Maybury’s team, who have drawn their previous two, against Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic, were unbeaten against Kelty in four league meetings, winning three of them, last term, and Tidser added: “Edinburgh are no fools.

“I know they’re struggling a wee bit just now. They’re picking up points but I’m sure they’d want to turn them into wins.

“We know, we’ve been down there before, that they’re a good side so we take nothing for granted. We respect them, but we go about our business and hopefully on the day we can win the game.”