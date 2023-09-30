PLAYER / BOSS Michael Tidser put the seal on a comeback win for Kelty Hearts as they saw off Queen of the South this afternoon.

His first goal in nearly a year, in stoppage time, completed a 3-1 success for the ‘Maroon Machine’ as they bounced back from last weekend’s defeat against Falkirk.

Jacob Hutchinson had put Queens ahead in the 40th minute but, three minutes later, the hosts responded through Lewis Moore’s penalty, after Jack Brydon had fouled Craig Johnston.

His second goal in Kelty colours gave the hosts the spark to go on and win the game after half-time, with Reece Lyon adding their second three minutes after the restart.

The former Greenock Morton midfielder headed home his second goal for the club since arriving in the summer, from Aberdeen loanee Alfie Bavidge’s cross, before Tidser sealed the points with an excellent strike, lifting Kelty up to fourth.

His last goal, ironically, was a winner against the Doonhamers, in 1-0 success at New Central Park, with today’s victory the fourth from five league meetings between the clubs for the ‘Maroon Machine’.

“”It’s a big three points,” Tidser said “I emphasised that to the lads the whole week. We needed a reaction after last Saturday, which was a bit of a blow for us, but, to a man, I thought we were excellent.

“I thought the boys who came on did really well. The squad’s strong now; you can see we’ve got people that can come on and help the team. That’s the most important thing.

“All in all, it was a good day, but three points is three points. We park it now and move on to next week.”

The game, however, ended on a sour note for Kelty as Tam O’Ware was stretchered off with 14 minutes to go – resulting in 12 minutes of stoppage time – after he landed awkwardly in defending a cross.

He left the ground on crutches and Tidser said post-match that his injured looked “a bit of a bad one”.

Home player / boss Tidser made three changes to the team beaten by the Bairns.

The experienced Jason Thomson returned from suspension in defence, whilst Craig Johnston and Lewis Moore were both fit enough to start in attack, with Billy Owens, Ross Cunningham and Stefan McCluskey dropping to the bench.

For Queens, boss Bartley made four alterations to his side that lost late on against Hamilton Academical last week.

Oscar MacIntyre, Efe Ambrose and Lee Connelly dropped to the bench, while Josh Todd missed out altogether, as Alex Ferguson, Lewis Gibson, Ben Johnstone and Brydon came in.

The visiting line-up also consisted of former New Central Park loanee, Cammy Logan, while forward Kyle Doherty, who was with the ‘Maroon Machine’, spending the latter half of it on loan with Clyde, was amongst the Dumfries outfit’s substitutes.

Tidser was seeking a response to that Falkirk defeat and his side kept the ball well enough in the opening period, but it was a half lacking in any real excitement until that five-minute spell just before the interval arrived.

McKechnie had the contest’s opening chance, dragging a shot well wide for Queens, who then saw Lewis Gibson attempt an ambitious half-volley from the left edge of the box, that was fired well wide and into the terracing behind the goal.

Thomson saw a couple of efforts blocked for the hosts, who had the ball in the net midway through the half when Tam O’Ware diverted Tidser’s free-kick home, but the whistle had, correctly, been blown for a push by the skipper.

Difficult headed chances from Brydon and McKechnie aside, there wasn’t much else to note until the 40th minute, when Bartley’s men took the lead.

Gourlay may ponder whether he could have dealt with McKechnie’s shot from around 20 yards better, but the keeper spilled it into the path of Hutchinson, who had the simple task of slotting home from around six yards.

Kelty’s response, however, was instant and impressive as they equalised just three minutes atfer going behind.

Johnston, in attempting to shield the ball and find a team-mate, was bundled over by Brydon inside the penalty area.

Referee Colin Whyte had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, and Moore stepped up to slot home from 12 yards and score his second goal of the season.

That effort had the desired effect as far as the hosts were concerned as they turned the match on its head three minutes after the restart.

Bavidge did ever so well on the left to move forward and away from his opponent before crossing to the far post, where Lyon was waiting to head home his first league goal of the campaign.

Kyle McClelland headed over at the other end as Queens sought a response, but Bavidge was unfortunate not to add a third for Kelty when he did well to flick on a near-post corner, but the ball flashed wide of the far upright.

He was then taken off for a rest with the final 20 minutes approaching, with Botti Biabi coming on, moments after Johnston had sent a deft volley wide of target after latching on to a long pass upfield.

Former Kelty player Doherty had been introduced just after the hour mark and, with 15 minutes to go, he had a chance when fellow sub, Harvey Walker, picked him out with a cross.

O’Ware and Thomson did brilliantly to prevent him getting the ball on target but, unfortunately, home skipper O’Ware landed awkwardly in the process, and had to be stretchered off.

Adam Corbett, just back from injury himself, came on, as did McCluskey for Moore, as Kelty sought to see out the remainder of the contest with their lead intact.

That they did, and more besides, as Tidser, having picked up the ball outside the box, fired home a fine strike in time added on – of which 12 minutes were played due to O’Ware’s injury – to seal an excellent three points for the hosts.

Match stats

Kelty Hearts: Gourlay, Walker (B. Owens 57), O’Ware (Corbett 79), Thomson, F. Owens, Lyon, Johnston, Tidser, O’Donnell, Bavidge (Biabi 69), Moore (McCluskey 79).

Subs not used: Daramola, Cunningham, L. Owens, Cameron, Campbell.

Goals: Moore (43, pen), Lyon (48), Tidser (90).

Booked: Lyon (67).

Queen of the South: Stone, Houston, Cochrane, McKechnie (Irving 90), Hutchinson, McClelland (Church 62), Ferguson, Logan, Gibson (Doherty 62), Johnstone (Walker 73), Brydon.

Subs not used: McKay, Connelly, MacIntyre, Ambrose, Botterill.

Goal: Hutchinson (40).

Booked: McClelland (41), Hutchinson (45).

Referee: Colin Whyte.

Attendance: 509.