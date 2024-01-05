The 17-year-old has joined Michael Tidser’s side on loan until the end of the season, and will be in their squad for tomorrow’s League One match at Cove Rangers.

McAllister, who made his first team debut for the Hibees earlier this season, as a substitute in their UEFA Conference League qualifying match with Inter Club d’Escaldes, has been training with their senior squad whilst playing with their development and under-18 sides.

He joined the Easter Road outfit in July 2022 and Kelty will be his first loan move in that time.

The New Central Park club said: “We’re delighted to announce the loan agreement with Hibernian for midfielder Rueben McAllister has been agreed.

“Rueben will join the team for tomorrows visit to Cove Rangers.”

Speaking to his club’s website, Gareth Evans, Hibernian’s academy director, said: “This is a good opportunity for Reuben to go out and play senior football at a competitive level.

“Reuben is technically a very good player and this experience will be a good test for him physically to help aid his development.

“Kanayo Megwa had a successful loan spell with Kelty last season and we look forward to following Reuben’s progress. Everyone at the Club wishes Reuben the best of luck with the loan move.”

News of McAllister’s loan deal comes after, earlier today, it was confirmed that Kelty had reached an agreement to extend forward Alfie Bavidge’s loan from Aberdeen until the end of the season.