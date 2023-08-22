The 25-year-old netted his first league goals in maroon, taking his tally in competitive games this season to four, with a brace in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Alloa Athletic.

Former Clyde forward Cunningham’s first half penalty, awarded for a foul on Craig Johnston by Morgyn Neill, set Michael Tidser’s side on their way before he produced a fine finish from Lewis Moore’s assist for their second.

It was the ideal response to their defeat by Hamilton Academical the previous week, and has given them a second victory from their opening three League One matches ahead of this weekend’s trip to Stirling Albion.

Speaking post-match, Cunningham believes there’s further improvements to be made by Kelty, commenting: “We said at half-time that they’ve got to come out with a rocket up them and it’s just about how you can limit their chances. Once you get a second goal, it gives you a bit of breathing room.

“We won 2-1, but there’s still things we can work on, giving away cheap fouls, and that’s what leads to their goal. Credit to the boy; it’s a wonder strike.

“If we can cut out the niggly fouls that limits their chances then we’ll do well.

“That’s what the gaffer’s said; we’re a new group, so we’re only going to get better and better, the more we play together and learn each other’s games.

“The start’s been great. Last week was a disappointing result, but you can see the bounce back. It’s night and day from last week’s performance to today.

“I think you’ve got to have a good mentality and it’s good that we’re winning games. We’ve got to get a winning mentality because that makes the season a lot easier for you. The more more wins you pick up, the easier it becomes. We’ve got a good mentality in the group.”

After an injury hit end to his spell with Clyde last season, which also saw the Bully Wee drop to League Two, after losing to Annan Athletic in the play-offs, Cunningham has featured in each of Kelty’s competitive League and Viaplay Cup matches so far.

He was recalled to the starting line-up on Saturday, having appeared from the bench against Hamilton, and said of his current goals tally: “It’s not a bad start.

“That’s what you want; if you’re a forward player, you want to hit the ground running and score early, so it takes the pressure off. I’m happy with four.”